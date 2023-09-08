Friday, September 8, 2023

Forest River trailers recalled: Aluminum siding may detach

By RV Travel
Forest River, Inc. is recalling certain 2022 Della Terra travel trailers and Silver Lake travel trailers. The sidewall extrusion may not have been properly installed, which can cause the aluminum siding to detach.

Siding that detaches increases the risk of a crash or injury. Nearly 3,000 RVs may be affected by this recall.

Remedy
Dealers will inspect and replace the sidewall metal as necessary, free of charge. Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed October 11, 2023. Owners of the trailers can choose to contact Forest River Customer Service at 1-574-264-6664. Forest River’s number for this recall is 500-1672.

Notes
Owners may also contact the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration Vehicle Safety Hotline at 1-888-327-4236 (TTY 1-800-424-9153), or go to www.nhtsa.gov for further information.

