RV Daily Tips. Friday, September 8, 2023

Issue 2205

Welcome to RV Travel’s Daily Tips Newsletter, where you’ll find helpful RV-related tips from the pros, travel advice, RV videos, product reviews and more. Please tell your friends about us.

Today’s thought

“Hope can be a powerful force. Maybe there’s no actual magic in it, but when you know what you hope for most and hold it like a light within you, you can make things happen, almost like magic.” ―Laini Taylor

Need an excuse to celebrate? Today is World Ampersand Day! &&&!

On this day in history: 1892 – The Pledge of Allegiance is first recited.

Tip of the Day

RV Mods: Protect your headlights!

By Greg Illes

As we prepared for our Alaska trip, we read many warnings about damage caused by flying rocks. Having traveled thousands of miles of dirt roads in the Desert Southwest, we are no strangers to road hazards. But this time, the hazards were to come from other vehicles tossing stones up off the roadway. How could we protect our RV’s headlights?

One of the most vulnerable spots on our coach is the quad headlight installation, which consists of expensive, and difficult to replace, Hella halogen units. Chipping or breaking one of these puppies would be inconvenient, at best.

Continue reading

Ask Dave

Dave Solberg is a leading expert in the RV industry and author of the “RV Handbook.”

I’m looking at getting a Class A RV, but I hear they’re not as safe as a Class C

Hi Dave,

I have a Class C and was looking into getting a Class A RV but I heard that these style motorhomes are not as safe as a Class C because there is not much of a buffer between driver and front bumper like there is with a Class C. What is your perspective on this subject? Thank you, Dave. —Jerry, 2021 Thor Chateau 22B, Chevy frame

Read Dave’s answer

Video of the day

Adults-only Wisconsin Dells RV resort for those 21+

By Cheri Sicard

The tourist mecca that is the city of Wisconsin Dells has a myriad of tourist experiences to offer travelers, from natural wonders to outrageous manmade ones. But for RVers who have left the kids behind, the Dells might be a little too family-friendly. Meaning if you want to get away, you are going to be out of luck, except at one Wisconsin Dells RV resort.

No, adults only in this context does NOT mean clothing optional or RV swingers. But it does mean you must show ID and be 21 or older.

Click here to watch

Reserved but vacant campsites: The campground’s side of the story

By Nanci Dixon

There are two sides to every story, right? Well, that means there’s another side to why there are so many empty campsites. You’ll find the other side of that story behind the campground check-in desk. Continue reading.

You may have missed these recent popular stories…

Reader poll

Do you enjoy visiting caves?

Tell us here

Quick Tip

Quick and easy freezer defrosting

Tired of spending a lot of time defrosting your RV freezer? Here’s a tip from Leigh P.: Cut to size and install plastic cutting mats on the rear wall of the freezer, smooth side out. When it’s time to “defrost,” simply pull the ice-encrusted mats, shake them off, and reinstall. Thanks, Leigh!

On this day last year…

?? MYSTERY PRODUCT OF THE DAY ??

Hehehe… Oh, wait… It really is on fire! Yep, we can relate. We bet you can too!

Website of the day

Top 25 National Wildlife Refuges for Birding

Grab your camera and your binoculars and be prepared to be blown away by what you’ll see at these wildlife refuges across the U.S.

Recipe of the Day

Grilled Coconut Chicken

by Ashley Muller from Chandler, AZ

This is a fantastic way to up the flavor of chicken breasts. The coconut milk marinade makes the chicken moist and flavorful. Once grilled, the chicken is so tender you can cut it with a fork. You taste hints of the nutmeg and cardamom from the marinade. We love the crunch from the toasted coconut in each bite. It’s sweet, salty, and savory. Yum!

Click here for the recipe

Trivia

Feng shui experts explain that your bed facing a door (be it the main bedroom door or a balcony door) is bad luck because the door will “pull” your energy away from you as you sleep.

*Kangaroos can’t do what: hop on one foot, hop backward, or hop to a beat? Find the answer in yesterday’s trivia.

Readers’ Pets of the Day

“Both dogs, Scout and Scrappy (mixed Lab and mixed terrier), love to camp. They know they are going on a trip when we hook up the RV.” —Martin Kalinowski

Send us a photo of your pet with a short description. We publish one each weekday in RV Daily Tips and in our Sunday RV Travel newsletter. No blurry photos, please! Please do not submit your photo more than once. Thanks!

• RVing with Dogs group on Facebook. You’ll love it.

Leave here with a laugh

Did you miss the latest RV Travel Newsletter? If so, read it here.

Oh, and if you missed the Latest News for RVers, make sure to catch up here.

If you shop at Amazon.com we’d appreciate you using this link. We get an itty bitty commission if you buy something, but they add up and help us pay our bills (most importantly our hard-working writers!).

Contact information

Editor: Emily Woodbury

CONTACT US

Editorial (all but news): editor@rvtravel.com

Editorial (news): chuck@rvtravel.com

Advertising. Information here

Help desk: Contact us

Everything in this newsletter is true to the best of our knowledge. But we occasionally get something wrong. We’re just human! So don’t go spending $10,000 on something we said was good simply because we said so, or fixing something according to what we suggested (check with your own technician first). Maybe we made a mistake. Tips and/or comments in this newsletter are those of the authors and may not reflect the views of RVtravel.com or this newsletter.

RVtravel.com is a participant in many affiliate programs, including the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com. As an Amazon Associate we earn from qualifying purchases. Regardless of the potential revenue, unless stated otherwise, we only recommend products or services we believe provide value to our readers.

Mail us at 9792 Edmonds Way, #265, Edmonds, WA 98020.

This newsletter is copyright 2023 by RV Travel LLC.