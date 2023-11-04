Saturday, November 4, 2023

Just for fun

Take the free Masterclass of Happiness and learn how to be happy!

By Nanci Dixon
Two people are kayaking. Take the Masterclass of Happiness for free
Photo Credit: Mikko Nikkinen, courtesy of Visit Finland

The U.N.’s World Happiness Report has rated Finland the happiest country in the world for the sixth straight year. Finland responded by saying that happiness is a skill. So, what makes them so very happy and how can we learn to be just as happy as them?

Everyman’s rights

One thing is Finland’s law called “Everyman’s Rights”, which lets people roam, camp, and forage in nature. There are more than 40 national parks that have trails, rentable cabins and even free cabins. Nature is so important for happiness!

Find your inner Finn and take the Masterclass of Happiness

Capitalizing on their recent Happiest Country designation, Finland’s Tourism Department recently offered 10 people a free masterclass in happiness. After 150,000 people applied, they decided to make the Masterclass available for free. There are five lessons with videos and hands-on tasks. Now you can take the Happiness Masterclass for free.

Key takeaways to finding Happiness:

  • Nature is essential and is the main theme of the class.
  • Find a healthy balance between work and free time.
  • Food and well-being are connected. Eat fresh, natural ingredients.
  • Keep design simple, functional and innovative.

Find your inner happy Finn! Take the free Masterclass of Happiness here.

Nanci Dixon
Nanci Dixon has been a full-time RVer living “The Dream” for the last six years and an avid RVer for decades more! She works and travels across the country in a 40’ motorhome with her husband. Having been a professional food photographer for many years, she enjoys snapping photos of food, landscapes and an occasional person. They winter in Arizona and love boondocking in the desert. They also enjoy work camping in a regional park. Most of all, she loves to travel.


