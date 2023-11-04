Take the free Masterclass of Happiness and learn how to be happy!

The U.N.’s World Happiness Report has rated Finland the happiest country in the world for the sixth straight year. Finland responded by saying that happiness is a skill. So, what makes them so very happy and how can we learn to be just as happy as them?

Everyman’s rights

One thing is Finland’s law called “Everyman’s Rights”, which lets people roam, camp, and forage in nature. There are more than 40 national parks that have trails, rentable cabins and even free cabins. Nature is so important for happiness!

Find your inner Finn and take the Masterclass of Happiness

Capitalizing on their recent Happiest Country designation, Finland’s Tourism Department recently offered 10 people a free masterclass in happiness. After 150,000 people applied, they decided to make the Masterclass available for free. There are five lessons with videos and hands-on tasks. Now you can take the Happiness Masterclass for free.

Key takeaways to finding Happiness:

Nature is essential and is the main theme of the class.

Find a healthy balance between work and free time.

Food and well-being are connected. Eat fresh, natural ingredients.

Keep design simple, functional and innovative.

Find your inner happy Finn! Take the free Masterclass of Happiness here.

