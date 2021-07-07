Tuesday, July 6, 2021
Lifestyles

Does your RV have a spare tire?

By RV Travel
Does your RV, whether it’s a motorhome, fifth wheel, travel trailer, pop-up, van, etc., have a spare tire? If it didn’t come with a spare tire, did you purchase one for it to carry with you on your travels?

Some RVs come with spare tires, others don’t. Either way, it’s important for you to carry one with you just in case. You do not (repeat: do not!) want to get a flat tire and have to wait hours and hours, especially if you’re in the middle of nowhere, for roadside assistance. Nope!

Please tell us in the poll below – thanks!

