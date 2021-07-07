RV Daily Tips. Wednesday, July 7, 2021

Issue 1638

Today’s thought

“The way to get started is to quit talking and begin doing.” —Walt Disney

Need an excuse to celebrate? It’s National Chocolate Day! Did you know that eating an ounce of dark chocolate every day actually has some health benefits, including reducing stress and blood pressure?

On this day in history: 1947 – Aliens landed near Roswell, New Mexico. At least that’s what some locals believe. But the government says, no, they were not aliens, just a weather balloon that crashed. Today, Roswell celebrates the historic day with a UFO museum and street lights shaped like aliens.

Tip of the Day

Pack backwards before heading off on an RV trip

Before you start packing for your next trip, unpack. Use the opportunity to clean the interior including closets, cupboards, and pantry and take everything out of the RV that won’t be needed on the trip. Don’t forget the outside storage compartments.

√ Pack backward. What you load first in the RV should be what you will use last or least. So you can get to them easily, things you’ll need while en route, like snacks, games, maps and other trip aids, should get packed last.

√ Snacks for the road. Munching is a typical activity on RV road trips, but try to keep it healthy! Before you leave on a camping trip, set out bowls of raisins, granola and various nuts and let each person fill a bag.

√ Watch your weight. Be aware of your GVWR (Gross Vehicle Weight Rating), your GVCR (Gross Vehicle Combination Rating), NCC (Net Carrying Capacity), etc. Realize that what your unit can carry is limited.

Today’s RV review preview…

In today’s column, industry insider Tony Barthel reviews the new Rivian Truck Camp Kitchen. As he reports, “The idea behind Rivian’s camper isn’t to be an RV, per se, but does pay homage to all the overlanders out there who put a rooftop tent on their four-wheel-drive vehicles and go places that you can’t find on your AAA paper maps.” He adds, “I think this is a beautifully packaged kitchen.” Learn more.

The best way to level a fifth wheel? Make it levitate!

“Ah, look at that, Honey. We’re level!” Do you think these fifth wheel owners had a hard or easy time backing their rig into their spot for the night? We can’t quite decide. Either way, there’s zero tire wear, they’ll have the perfect opportunity to rotate those tires and, hey, they’re completely level. Betcha won’t see such a unique parking job again!

Quick Tip

Washing your RV where it’s not permitted

A lot of RV parks won’t allow RVers to wash RVs — too much water and mess. You can get a four tube pack of Clorox disinfecting wipes and a 200-count box of Shop Towels on Amazon for a reasonable price. Put on some rubber gloves, set out a garbage bag and wipe away. Wipe first, then dry/buff with the shop towels. The wipes will clean almost anything you encounter, including black streaks. Doing it this way, you can easily break the job up into a several-day project, cleaning sections now and again until done. As a side benefit, you will find fewer bugs around your unit! (Plus, you’ll get some exercise. Remember “The Karate Kid”?)



Website of the day

The 41 American Barbecue Joints You Need to Try Right Now

It’s BBQ season, and instead of doing it all yourself stop by one of these mouthwatering 41 BBQ spots across the country. No way you’ll regret it!

Recipe of the Day

Crispy Chewy Chocolate Chip Cappuccino Cookies

by Becky Hudgins from Joshua, TX

Coffee flavor enhances the chocolate in these fantastic chocolate chip cookies. No ordinary chocolate chip cookie here. You taste the cappuccino but it’s not overbearing. These are crisp but chewy at the same time. As you take a bite, you get a crunch but the center is nice and chewy. Coffee lovers should give these a try.

It’s National Chocolate Day, and these will certainly hit the spot! Get the recipe.

SEE YESTERDAY’S YUMMY RECIPE: Parm Crusted Chicken My Way

Trivia

America’s first president, George Washington, instructed on his death bed that he not be buried for three days over fear of being buried alive.

*”Amazon.com’s warehouses cover an area about __ percent the size of Manhattan.” What’s that percentage? A.) 32 percent; B.) 60 percent; or C.) 87 percent. Find the answer in yesterday’s trivia.

Readers’ Pet of the Day

“Cian hikes trails from New Mexico to Maine, from Texas to Wyoming. Cian has visited more National Parks and State Parks than most humans. 15 years old and still going!” —Lucy Condon

Leave here with a laugh

Bumper sticker: “I believe in a better world where chickens can cross the road without having their motives questioned.”

This newsletter is copyright 2021 by RVtravel.com