Tuesday, October 12, 2021

Do you miss living in a sticks and bricks home?

By RV Travel
Living in an RV full-time can be pretty tiring. It’s hard to be on the go all (or most) of the time. Do you ever miss having a sticks and bricks home? A place where the tires didn’t need to be changed and the oil never ran out? Oh, wait, there’s still a lawn to be mowed and plumbing to be fixed…

After you vote in the poll below, please leave a comment and explain your answer. If you miss living in a sticks and bricks home, please tell us why. If you don’t miss it, tell us why not. Thanks! We appreciate your time and answers.

