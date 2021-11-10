How many miles will you travel with your RV during this month of November?

You may be traveling quite a few miles this month to visit family or friends in other states for Thanksgiving. Or, you might be traveling 22 miles to your favorite State Park to enjoy what’s left of the fall colors. Or, perhaps you’re taking a break from your RV this month and you’re staying put.

Can you add up about how many miles you’ll be traveling in your RV this month? We’re curious to hear where, and how far, you’re headed!