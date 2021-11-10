Outdoorsy program offers prizes for veterans

AUSTIN, Texas, Nov. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — RV peer-to-peer rental giant Outdoorsy, announced this week the relaunch of its veterans program.

To kick off the program, and in honor of Veterans Day on Thursday, Nov. 11, Outdoorsy has teamed up with campground provider Thousand Trails and veteran-led content distributor We Are The Mighty to announce its “Votes for Vets” giveaway.

Votes for Vets launches today, with the nomination period running through Monday, Nov. 15 and three winners selected on Friday, Nov. 19. All Votes for Vets entries will be eligible to win with three prizes: a grand prize of $1,500 in Outdoorsy rental credit plus a one-week stay at a Thousand Trails property; a first runner up prize of $500 in Outdoorsy rental credit plus a 4-night stay at a Thousand Trails property; and a second runner up prize of $300 in Outdoorsy rental credit plus a 2-night stay at a Thousand Trails property.

“From mental health to physical health, we believe that everyone, especially our veteran and active-duty community members, deserve to connect with a space that inspires, invigorates, and recharges the body and mind,” said Outdoorsy’s co-founder and CEO Jeff Cavins.

Through Monday, Nov. 15, Outdoorsy wants to hear how the outdoors has helped (or could help) veteran and active-duty community members and will be highlighting inspiring service member story submissions from the Votes for Vets giveaway on its social channels.

Votes for Vets nominees are encouraged to record a minimum 20-second video or submit a written description sharing what the outdoors means to them or to a military service member they want to nominate. They are also encouraged to upload a photo of the nominated veteran or active-duty service member. After submissions are closed, Outdoorsy will select the top 8 submissions to be highlighted across Outdoorsy’s Instagram. From there users will vote on their top three favorites to be recipients of the Votes for Vets prizes. Follow along on Outdoorsy’s Instagram here.

Everyone who nominates someone for the Votes for Vets giveaway will receive a discount code for up to 15% off their next Outdoorsy road trip.

“Thousand Trails is honored to partner with Outdoorsy and We Are the Mighty to help our nation’s veterans enjoy time in the great outdoors,” said Pat Zamora, vice president of marketing for Thousand Trails. “We are proud to count many veterans among our members and guests. In appreciation of their service, veterans and active members of the military are always eligible for 20 percent off the nightly rate at all Thousand Trails and affiliated locations.”

Votes for Vets winners will be selected by Outdoorsy, and must be currently or formerly enrolled as active-duty service members and must consent to their inclusion on Outdoorsy’s Instagram. The nomination form, contesting details, and more can be found at outdoorsy.com/blog/veterans-celebration.

Outdoorsy is proud to partner with We Are The Mighty to help reach veterans. We Are The Mighty uses their knowledge and access to connect with millions of members of the military community each month.

“We are thrilled to partner with Outdoorsy,” said Katherine Pummill, Head of Marketing for We Are The Mighty. “There is a significant amount of research demonstrating a linkage between maintaining and improving mental health and being outside. Our troops, veterans, and their families have sacrificed so much throughout their years of service to our nation. Knowing we can help them better connect to the country they’ve protected through RVing is a joy.”