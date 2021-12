Newer RVs, especially fifth wheels and large Class A’s have kitchens that feel as though they’re getting bigger by the second. Kitchen islands, wine coolers, a residential refrigerator… what more could you ask for? Perhaps this is too much kitchen for some of you…

Do you wish your RV’s kitchen were bigger? Do you wish it were smaller? Or is it just the right size for your needs? Please tell us in the poll, and, as always, feel free to leave a comment. Thank you!