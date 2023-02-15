Full-timers: University study wants to know about your health care

“Happiness is nothing more than good health and a bad memory.” —Albert Schweitzer. Many RVers would agree—it’s hard to appreciate the lure of the open road while coping with medical problems. It’s one thing to deal with a sprained ankle while vacationing. But if you’re a full-time RVer, acute—and especially chronic—health issues can be huge problems. One full-timer wrote, “Full-time RVers’ health care options are a sick joke.” If you’re a full-timer, a university researcher wants to learn more about your experiences.

RVer dreams up the study

Idaho State University researcher Ruth Tretter wants to interview whom she describes as “RV-dwelling full-time American nomads,” to learn more about their experiences in obtaining health care on the road. Tretter, who grew up in a military family, knows about moving around. In addition to her movements as a child, she later became a traveling nurse, as well as being an RVer herself. “Observing my fellow RV travelers,” writes Tretter, “led to me wonder how they obtain health care.”

As a Ph.D. candidate at Idaho State, Ruth is conducting the study. Interviews are done electronically, so there’s no need to hitch up the rig to make the trip to Moscow, ID. The interviews will cover your experiences in the RV lifestyle and, of course, a real “zero-ing in” on your adventures—or misadventures—with health care on the road. Those interviewed are rewarded with a $10 Starbucks gift certificate. (Is coffee good for your health?)

Do you qualify?

Sound interesting? To be interviewed for the nomad health care study, you’ll need to meet these requirements: Be an American over 18 who lives and travels in an RV for more than six months a year. You’ll need to have been a full-timer for more than a year and travel—not just park in one spot.

To find out more about the study, give Ruth Tretter a call at (208) 869-2179, or email ruthtretter@isu.edu.

