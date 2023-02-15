Have you ever called the police about an incident in your campground/RV park?

It is no fun, and actually could be quite scary, when a situation arises at the campground or RV park you’re at and the police have to be called, either by you or another nearby camper. Especially if it’s a dangerous situation! We see it happening more and more lately, so make sure you keep safe and you are aware of your surroundings.

Have you ever had to call the police about an incident at the campground/RV park you were staying at? If you answer yes, will you please leave a comment and tell us what happened? We hate to admit we’re so curious but… we’re so curious! Thanks!