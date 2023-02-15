Tuesday, February 14, 2023

MENU

SUBSCRIBE TO RVTravel FREE
SUBSCRIBE TO RVTravel FREE
HomeLifestylesReader Polls
Reader Polls

Have you ever called the police about an incident in your campground/RV park?

By RV Travel
0

It is no fun, and actually could be quite scary, when a situation arises at the campground or RV park you’re at and the police have to be called, either by you or another nearby camper. Especially if it’s a dangerous situation! We see it happening more and more lately, so make sure you keep safe and you are aware of your surroundings.

Have you ever had to call the police about an incident at the campground/RV park you were staying at? If you answer yes, will you please leave a comment and tell us what happened? We hate to admit we’re so curious but… we’re so curious! Thanks!

Advertisement/Affiliate
Winterizing your RV this season? Amazon has a wide choice of RV antifreeze.

Previous article
Full-timers: University study wants to know about your health care

Comments

0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe to comments
Notify of

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

About

This website utilizes some advertising services. As an Amazon Associate we earn from qualifying purchases. Regardless of this potential revenue, unless stated otherwise, we only recommend products or services we believe provide value to our readers.

Get in touch

© 2022 RVTravel.com – All rights Reserved.

Subscribe to our newsletter

Every Saturday and Sunday morning. Serving RVers for more than 20 years.