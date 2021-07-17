Friday, July 16, 2021
Build your own pop-up VW camper with 2,207 pieces!

By Tony Barthel
I have always been enamored with RVs for some reason. While other kids would go to the fair and ride the rides or see the animals, I was that annoying kid who would go over to where the RVs were and go through every single one of them. Then Tonka came out with a replica of the Winnebago Brave and I mowed lawns and washed cars to save up for one. I still have it to this day. 

So while my wife and I are shopping for our next real travel trailer, it’s likely that our next RV is going to be a VW Type 2 Transporter pop-top camper. Well, we’re not likely to get the real thing as I still remember my dad test driving one when we were kids and his proclaiming the brakes to be completely unsafe. However, I owned a Corvair Corvan camper in later years, so who am I to talk? 

The real, tiny deal

But the VW Type 2 camper that will likely be my next new rig is built, not by Volkswagen, but by Lego. Yep, the plastic brick company. For the second time, the company is releasing a Lego kit where you can assemble your very own Volkswagen camper van.

The first kit, released a few years ago, was a Lego-ized replica of the VW Type 1 van with the pop-top. When my wife and I owned a resort, a couple brought one of these kits and spent their whole weekend building it. It was actually pretty cool. 

This forthcoming kit features things like working steering and a folding rear bench seat. It comes with a surfboard and some folding chairs, to boot. 

In the kitchen there are cabinets and a refrigerator. There’s even a sink and stove with a tea kettle on top. 

The pop-up roof actually pops up and features a canvas tent. You can even festoon your van with a variety of stickers that are reflective of 1970s style, including “love” stickers.

If Legos or Volkswagen vans are your things, this kit might be for you. 

When assembled, the Lego T2 is 13.5 inches long, 5.5 inches wide, and 6.0 inches high. It’s a good size for a desk or home office ornament. It will cost $179.99 and can be ordered directly from Lego.

Tony comes to RVtravel.com having worked at an RV dealership and been a lifelong RV enthusiast. You can find his writing here and at StressLessCamping, where he also has a podcast with his wife about the RV life.

