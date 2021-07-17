I went to the Tiffin Allegro Club Rally. There wasn’t a display RV in sight

I was really looking forward to seeing the newest decked-out motorhomes at the Tiffin Allegro Club Rally in Amana, Iowa, a few weeks ago. At today’s sky-high prices, I wasn’t looking to buy, but I was looking forward to window shopping.

Not a single display motorhome at the Tiffin Allegro Rally

There wasn’t a single motorhome on display at the Tiffin Rally. Even Bob Tiffin, who founded Tiffin Motorhomes in 1972, didn’t get one! He said this was the first year he did not have a show motorhome to meet people in. Instead, he got a tent and a plastic chair. It turns out that all the motorhomes are either promised to dealers that have them presold, or they are sitting at the factory waiting for parts to be finished.

Waiting at the factory

Supply chain issues have left more than 250 motorhomes at the Tiffin factory waiting for furniture, AC units and other parts to complete. And those are just the preordered ones! If you’re planning on ordering a motorhome soon, the wait is at least six months. Many are waiting more than a year.

Manufacturers of all makes have millions of dollars of inventory on their lots waiting for components. It sometimes comes down to just needing the glue to laminate the walls. Getting refrigerators, toilets and AC units are major issues.

Blame COVID!

All of this points to the lingering effects of COVID-19 from the initial high demand for RVs as a safer way to vacation and travel, labor shortages during COVID, reduced speed of production and now supply chain issues.

Many of the needed parts are produced and shipped from overseas, where there are also lingering supply problems. The parts, if they have been made and shipped, could be sitting in a container on a ship waiting to be unloaded or waiting for a truck to carry them to their destination.

Wherever those parts are, there are a lot of excited buyers out there just dreaming of firing up the RV and hitching a ride in their dream machine. Until then, they may just have to visit a campground to see a motorhome in person.

