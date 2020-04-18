From editor Chuck Woodbury

Dear RVer friends,

It’s Friday evening, April 17, 2020. I have just learned that my dear friend Gary Bunzer, the RV Doctor, has died after battling COVID-19 for several weeks. I am devastated. Gary was a Seattle neighbor of mine and one of my very best friends, and I know he was a friend to many of you, too. A nicer guy never lived.

Friday night is when Gail and I celebrate the end of a week, and another RV Travel Newsletter, with a bottle of wine. So, as I write this, late in the evening, I have had a few glasses, which normally means I stay clear of my computer for fear of writing something that might embarrass me. But I must write something now.

Gail and I just learned about Gary’s death and we are both devastated. I can’t begin to tell you how we both adored him — one of the sweetest, kindest man either of us have ever known. I can’t imagine him being gone. I can’t.

The photo above was taken a few years ago at a media party for the Hershey RV Show. It’s Gary, on the right, with Gail and our buddy Chris Dougherty, the technical editor of Trailer Life and Motorhome Magazines. We are all good friends.

Oh, I will miss Gary terribly, I can’t even fathom not having him around. And so will Gail as will all our RV-media buddies. We have all looked forward every year to meeting up at the Hershey (Pennsylvania) RV Show in September, when we gather at the Bears Den at the Hershey Lodge to drink a little beer, eat greasy food, and catch up on our lives. Gary has been the person who always brought us together. Right now, I cannot imagine being there without him.

I will write more later, but right now I am so sad, and Gail is so sad, and we need to begin to deal with the loss of our very dear friend.

More later, but for now this is all I can say.