Monday, October 30, 2023

Giant spider causes Death Valley motorcycle versus RV wreck

By Russ and Tiña De Maris
giant spider
A tarantula seen elsewhere in Death Valley National Park on the day of the accident.

In Switzerland, the Giant House Spider (Eratigena atrica) may be the biggest arachnid around. With a leg span of up to three inches, it may explain why a camper van with Swiss travelers came to a quick halt in Death Valley National Park on October 28. Evidently the driver of the rented camper van spotted a tarantula crossing the road out front and hit the brakes. Tarantulas can have a leg span (when spread out) of up to 11 inches. The giant spider sighting and the braking reaction resulted in a motorcycle wreck.

Giant spider startles to create stack-up

The Sunday afternoon spider stack-up happened on CA-190 east of Towne Pass, Cal. On seeing the giant spider, the startled Swiss driver slammed the brakes on so swiftly that a 24-year-old Canadian man on a motorcycle then crashed into the back of the rented RV.

The spider? It walked away from the scene unharmed and, apparently, with no comment.

Tarantula factoids

“Please drive slowly, especially going down steep hills in the park,” said Superintendent Mike Reynolds, who was the first NPS employee on scene at the accident. “Our roads still have gravel patches due to flood damage, and wildlife of all sizes are out.”

Tarantulas spend most of their long lives in underground burrows. People see them most often in the fall, when 8- to 10-year-old male tarantulas leave their burrows to search for a mate. The female sometimes kills and eats him after mating. Even if she doesn’t kill him, the male tarantula rarely lives more than a few more months. However, female tarantulas can live for 25 years, mating multiple times.

Tarantulas are slow moving and nonaggressive. A tarantula’s bite is reported to be similar to a bee sting, and is not deadly to humans. For the victim of the motorcycle wreck, who was transported to an area hospital, the stack-up was worse than the bite of a giant spider.

Russ and Tiña De Maris
Russ and Tiña went from childhood tent camping to RVing in the 1980s when the ground got too hard. They've been tutored in the ways of RVing (and RV repair) by a series of rigs, from truck campers, to a fifth-wheel, and several travel trailers. In addition to writing scores of articles on RVing topics, they've also taught college classes for folks new to RVing. They authored the book, RV Boondocking Basics.
Forest River recalls Coachmen Cross Trail motorhomes for falling fridges

