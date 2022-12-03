Gifts that NO RVer wants this Christmas

0 ( 0 )

This is the absolute reverse of a Christmas wish list. It’s a list featuring “please don’t buy me this” items. You have a couple of weeks to circulate this list before Christmas. So, without further delay, here are the gifts no RVer wants this Christmas.

Solafeet foot tanner

What is the Solafeet Foot Tanner?! At first glance I thought, “I’d love to have toasty feet in the RV during the coldest months of winter.” But after looking into this product, I realized that it’s not meant to warm your feet. It tans them. Eh, no thank you. I’ll just keep my flip-flop-striped feet near my portable heater if it’s all the same to you. (Not to mention that the FDA has some serious warnings about this product.)

Essential oil diffuser

You can control this essential oil diffuser with your phone! However, I still don’t want it. Besides taking up valuable space in our RV, I’m afraid the essential oil scents would quickly overwhelm our rig. Do you agree?

S’mores maker

I’m all for convenience, but really? This s’mores maker has terrific reviews, but still. I’m not sure it would hold together as we bounce down some of the highways we travel on in our RV. Plus, haven’t these people heard of a campfire?

Portable golf club cleaner

I admit I’m not a golfer, but I still think this should be on the “please don’t buy me this” list. This golf club cleaner comes with a free towel. Couldn’t you just use the towel to clean off the club? Or maybe use a rag of your own and save twenty bucks?

Talking toilet paper roll dispenser

I understand that it might be funny to record a message or your own musical rendition of “Jingle Bells” on this unique device. But who would hear it? We rarely welcome fellow RVers in to use our loo and I’m pretty sure my husband would quickly tire of this. Just give me the $18 cash instead.

Grass-topped flip flops

Okaaay. But why not just step outside your RV door instead? Not to mention these look a little ridiculous…

OCD cutting board

If you’re the person who must have everything “just so,” this OCD cutting board may not make your “please don’t buy me this” list. For everyone else, “You’re welcome.”

Personalized BBQ branding iron

What could possibly go wrong with this personalized BBQ branding iron? I’m worried that I might bite down on a dislodged letter and be forced to leave the BBQ to find a dentist!

Can you add anything to my “please don’t buy me this” list? Do so in the comments below.

##RVT1081