Here’s a different way to “camp” without crowded campgrounds. This looks fun!

Love to travel and camp but sometimes can’t or don’t want to drag the RV along? Try “glamping” (glamorous camping). We all know about rental cabins and sometimes have even rented one so our kids and grandkids can be close but not-too-close at a campground.

One of the hottest current glamping trends is yurts. Yurts are becoming available in many campgrounds and parks. They range from a basic roof to full-blown luxury accommodations with sofas, queen beds, running water, flush toilets, showers, kitchens and Wi-Fi! Some even have private hot tubs and pools.

3,000 years of history

Yurts have come a long way in their 3,000-year history. They were originally nomadic homes used in Asia. Yurts were built with a lattice structure that could easily disassemble for travel. They were covered with furs, hides or wool felt with a hole in the center for smoke to rise. The word “yurt” in Turkish means “homeland.” They are still common housing in Mongolia, with yurt quarters even in major cities.

More recently, they have been introduced as luxury rental accommodations in the United States and around the world. You can find them in state and regional parks as well as some private parks.

Turtle Yurts in Bayfield, Wisconsin

Gina Monroe and Jon Sherwood recently started Turtle Yurts in Bayfield, Wisconsin. Even in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, they have a steady stream of customers. They built four yurts on their property with kits they bought from a company in Colorado. These yurts are a true “glamping” experience with a bathroom (with a shower), a queen-sized bed, heat, and A/C. Still want that camping experience? Each yurt rental comes with a fire pit with firewood and chairs. Turtle Yurts rents through Airbnb.

You can find more information here.

Yurt camping at Joshua Tree

Can’t get a campsite in a national park? There are yurt rentals deep in the desert near Joshua Tree National Park.

Wimberley, Texas

Texas Hill Country more your style? Check this one out!

Greytown, New Zealand

Is New Zealand on your bucket list? Leave your RV in the states and go explore! You can find this one to rent here.

Glamping Hub is a site that lists yurt rentals around the world. Want to go a bit more rugged? Simply Google “Yurt Camping” or “State Parks with Yurts.” ReserveAmerica.com showcases seven state park campgrounds with yurts. (There’s no way you won’t want to rent one of these!)

Rental rates range from $60 to well over $500 a night. When renting a yurt for the first time, it is wise to carefully review websites, photos and user reviews as the amenities and experiences vary widely.

Happy Glamping!

