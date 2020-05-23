Go where, young man? More of your RVing dreams

By Russ and Tiña De Maris

When readers told us of their dreams of future RV travel, we were flooded with both fantasies and clearly plotted out trips. Here’s our third installment of your contributions.

Newbies?

Coming up on three years of RVing, Tracy Schulz figures herself an RV newbie. But Tracy’s pretty wise for a “newbie,” commenting that they are already preparing “our RV that’s 10 years old. Each year we work on something to get it ready for our adventure.” Where will Tracy’s dream adventures go? “Six to seven months on the open road, from Connecticut to Alaska. California to New Mexico for the Hot Air Balloon Festival.” Not an endpoint, since included in the dream drive are visits to Bisbee, Arizona, and on to Cape Canaveral, Florida.

California Dreamin’

Mary Masters and her besty want to get out of Jersey and jump a jet to California. From there, it’s an RV rental stop and then, “[Up] the coast from San Diego to San Francisco,” says Mary. “I dream of just taking our time and seeing where the road takes us!”

Go North!

Like many RVers, Carolyn Lewis has dreams of RVing in the Last Frontier – Alaska! “I want to spend the whole summer there,” says Carolyn. Work camping is a possibility to defray expenses, but plenty of exploring on her off-time is her dream.

Tom Steinruck reflects on years of RV travel with the family. “While my wife and I, and our two children, have made the cross-country trip from Florida to Washington state and back several times in our old motorhome,” Tom relates, “now that we’ve gotten the kids out of college, it’s just the wife and I in our new motorhome.” What’s the plan? All the way to Alaska, with the return southern route via ferryboat to Seattle. From there? Down the great Pacific Coast route – a place Tom and his wife have yet to experience by RV.

Go East – really far!

We heard plenty of U.S. dream trips. But Mark Maybee wants to go east. “I want to rent an RV in France,” says the intrepid Mark. “Then travel around the country backroads searching out old castles and chateaus.” But there’s more to Europe than France. Spain, Italy, and Germany are also figuring into Mark’s plans, who spent “just a month” there in the past. “I yearn to go back and spend many months,” says the international dreamer.

Just go!

After 45 years of RVing, Bob Amoroso with his 2007 Winnie (90,000 road miles, thank you) have some simple dreams. “Right now, my dream trip is to just get out in the woods, lake, stream, or coast, and just enjoy the outdoors.” Those plans exclude worries, except some basic ones: “How big a campfire I want, and what to throw on the BBQ.” When does Bob envision his dream trip? “I’ll wait it out until it’s SAFE to do so.”

We’ll share the last of the dreams next week.

