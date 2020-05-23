RV Education 101: RV Buying Tips: What’s the best floor plan for you?

By Mark Polk

RV Buying Tips: What’s the best floor plan for you?



After you have a good idea of the type and size of RV you want to purchase, you need to look at floor plans. RVs come in numerous floor plans, and you need to decide which one makes the most sense based on your requirements.

There are single-bed and multiple-bed floor plans. There are front-bedroom and rear-bedroom models. Think about where you want the kitchen located and what type of bathroom works best for you. Do you want an RV with no slide-outs, one slide-out, or multiple slide-outs?

Go inside the RV, sit down on the sofa and try to visualize you are camping in the RV. Where are the windows located? How much storage is there? Does the floor plan make sense based on all of your needs?

