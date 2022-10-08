The golden years: Why there’s never been a better time for RVing

Far too often we get into the habit of glamorizing the “good old days” and reject the present times like we’re witnessing the apocalypse itself. It’s easy to think like this. In a world of overrun RV parks and the disparaging of public lands, I often find myself wishing that I could have experienced RV life back before it became a social media hashtag.

While I’ll never get to experience the sheer openness that came with road-tripping in a time before we all became digitally connected, I can’t help but look around and think, “Damn! We’ve got it good!”

Here’s why I think we’re in the golden years of RVing.

1. Navigation apps

Undoubtedly, the internet will get most of the credit in this article. The explosion in technology we’ve experienced in the last decade alone has made RVing easier than ever. Gone are the days of etching out a route on a map as big as your dashboard. You can simply plug in where you want to go, and more times than not your smartphone is going to get you there without a single hiccup.

2. Boondocking resources

Whether you’re using iOverlander, Campendium, or the classic freecampsites.net, finding that picturesque remote campsite out in the boonies is a breeze. I often wonder how some of the original RVers used to do it (and I’d love to hear from you in the comments).

I imagine that finding a free campsite before the era of apps meant scouring BLM and Forest Service roads for hours, just hoping that you’d eventually find a suitable pullout for camp. It must have been intimidating to go into an area with no plan on where you’d sleep for the night, holding on to nothing more than the confidence that it would work out.

Nowadays, you can drive to an area and have information about where you can camp available right at your fingertips. While it’s always best to plan out some spots ahead of time, sometimes you can’t avoid uncertainty. iOverlander has helped me out in a pinch more times than I can count.

3. Millions have done it before us

This is one of the most underrated reasons why RVing has never been easier. Millions of other people have traveled the same proverbial roads before us, and there’s a significant “roadmap” that we can now follow. With a community that’s larger than it has ever been, countless RV forum posts, and thousands of YouTube guides on every aspect of RV life, your work has been done for you and someone is always there to lend advice.

4. Remote and digital work

Consistent income has always been one of the most challenging parts of living full-time on the road, and it’s something that many RVers take time to figure out. There’s always been seasonal work and work camping jobs, but before the internet, these were all by word of mouth. The internet has made these types of jobs readily available for all RVers.

Even more astounding is the new phenomenon of remote work. RVers no longer have to remain in a location for a temporary job, allowing them to truly travel uninhibited. So long as you’ve got reliable internet service, you can comfortably fund your livelihood immersed in the beauty of the outdoors.

5. It’s normalized

Above all else, the social perceptions surrounding RVing have never been more positive than they are today. You no longer risk the stigma of “living in a van down by the river.” (But who really cared about that anyway?) When you tell someone you live full-time in your RV, chances are they’ve heard it before and have a rough understanding of your lifestyle. This certainly wasn’t always the case, and I think it shows just how far the lifestyle and industry have come.

Do you agree this is the RVing golden age?

Even with all the advantages that come with RVing in the modern world, there have certainly been sacrifices made to get to where we are now. There’s something innately freeing about hitting the road with nothing more than a map and a loose itinerary, and this is an experience you can no longer easily obtain.

Is RVing as good as it ever has been, or is the lifestyle missing something that it used to have? You tell me.

##RVT1073