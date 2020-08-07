Golf — Deep in the woods and wallet

By Barry Zander

Three buddies traveling down a narrow tree-lined road on Prince Edward Island in the Canadian Maritimes. The further we went, the more our confidence that this was a good idea sank. We were members of an RV caravan to the Atlantic Provinces, eager to hit the links again. John found the course online and got us a tee time.

It was a 40-mile drive into nowhere from the RV park, but no one ever accused golfers of being rational, so onward we drove. At last we arrived at Anderson’s Creek Golf Club, where the impressive clubhouse was inviting us to an upscale game.

Impressive clubhouses are often a sign of impressive course fees: this one proved that point. When the man behind the counter said, “$186. Includes the cart,” we looked at each other, all thinking the same thing. “Should we turn around or bite the bullet and pay the price?”

But, ah, the price tag included a $35 coupon for purchases in the pro shop. Not bad. We paid the price. It was a tough but beautiful course, and we justified the cost knowing that in PEI the number of days they could remain open was limited.

In addition to concerns over the fees, making it more unsettling was that I barely broke 130. I’m not a very good golfer but paying about $1.43 a stroke was depressing. At least that $35 coupon gave me some relief.

After stowing our clubs, we entered the pro shop, only to find that $35 would only buy us a cap, and we had plenty of

those already. I picked out a brown polo shirt with a $65 price tag, so the afternoon without lunch was up to $216. Being with friends in the beautiful outdoors gave us little solace.

The final indignity of the day was when we got back to our rigs, where Monique took one look at the shirt and said, “That color looks awful on you!”