That darn cat is screwing up our travel plans

By Barry Zander

We love our cat. He loves me, but only in the early mornings when I let him in the house to munch on rock-hard cat food. He loves Monique, but mainly when she does her garden walk checking for gopher mounds.

Other than that, he pretty much ignores us. His breed: Maine Coon. His name: “Fred.” His alternate name: “Misery,” because while he rarely pays any attention to us, “Misery” loves company, but on his terms. He greets visitors (very few these days) with a smile and interest. Fred/Misery is an outdoor cat, who has survived for three years despite mountain lions and coyotes that roam in and around our high-in-the-mountains property. He only sleeps indoors in the winter when the thermostat dips to freezing, but he meows vehemently protesting our insistence that he stay inside during bad weather.

Fred would never put up with RV traveling; Matter of fact, he hasn’t ridden in a car since kittenhood. If we were to force him into the RV, giving him freedom to “do his business,” that would be his invitation to venture out and about, where he would disappear into the surroundings.

A dilemma: What to do when the coast is clear enough to start heading out on RV excursions again? We have a three- to five-month trip planned to the Great Lakes next spring. Can we trust the young girl across the street to feed him daily? We’re certain that if we could find someone to foster him for days, weeks or months, he would find his way back. Then what?

We don’t want to lose him. He probably doesn’t want to lose us. Suggestions from your experience will be greatly appreciated.