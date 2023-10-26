Friday, October 27, 2023

MENU

SUBSCRIBE TO RVTravel FREE
SUBSCRIBE TO RVTravel FREE
HomeNews
News

Grand Design RV to begin manufacturing motorhomes

By RV Travel
0

Grand Design RV will begin building motorhomes in late fiscal year 2024 for the first time in its 12-year history.

That announcement was made by Winnebago Industries CEO Michael Happe, who spoke to investors and analysts on a conference call Wednesday following the release of the company’s recent quarterly and full fiscal year earnings.

“Today also marks another milestone in our company’s history as we are excited to announce the forthcoming launch of a Grand Design branded motorhome lineup,” Happe said. “These new models will … be a differentiated and complementary offering to our current Winnebago and Newmar brand motorized businesses.

“We anticipate showcasing prototype models to select dealers in early calendar 2024 with shipments beginning late in our fiscal 2024 year. As we are currently active in product development, standing up the manufacturing infrastructure and our supply chain network and beginning to engage potential dealers for distribution of this new strategy, we wanted to confirm today the increasing positive chatter and rumors in the marketplace.

“In the coming months, we look forward to the Grand Design team sharing more details about our premium product offerings from Grand Design Motorhome. It is also important to note that the leader and one of the founding partners of the Grand Design business, Don Clark, has recently agreed to a 5-year employment extension with Winnebago Industries as well. Grand Design was founded in 2012 by Clark and brothers Ron and Bill Fenech, all industry veterans, and it subsequently became a part of Winnebago Industries.”

Winnebago reported revenue for this past fiscal year of $3.5 billion, a decrease of 29.6% from the $5 billion in fiscal 2022.

##RVT1128b

Previous article
Love’s RV Hookups ready for holiday RV travel
Next article
Pair arrested after shots fired at Slab City

Comments

0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe to comments
Notify of

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

About

This website utilizes some advertising and affiliate services. As an Amazon Associate we earn from qualifying purchases. We also may earn a small amount from some affiliate links. Regardless of this potential revenue, unless stated otherwise, we only recommend products or services we believe provide value to our readers.

Get in touch

© 2023 RVTravel.com – All rights Reserved.

Sign up for the

RVtravel Newsletter

Sign up and receive 3 FREE RV Checklists: Set-Up, Take-Down and Packing List.

FREE