Grand Design RV to begin manufacturing motorhomes

Grand Design RV will begin building motorhomes in late fiscal year 2024 for the first time in its 12-year history.

That announcement was made by Winnebago Industries CEO Michael Happe, who spoke to investors and analysts on a conference call Wednesday following the release of the company’s recent quarterly and full fiscal year earnings.

“Today also marks another milestone in our company’s history as we are excited to announce the forthcoming launch of a Grand Design branded motorhome lineup,” Happe said. “These new models will … be a differentiated and complementary offering to our current Winnebago and Newmar brand motorized businesses.

“We anticipate showcasing prototype models to select dealers in early calendar 2024 with shipments beginning late in our fiscal 2024 year. As we are currently active in product development, standing up the manufacturing infrastructure and our supply chain network and beginning to engage potential dealers for distribution of this new strategy, we wanted to confirm today the increasing positive chatter and rumors in the marketplace.

“In the coming months, we look forward to the Grand Design team sharing more details about our premium product offerings from Grand Design Motorhome. It is also important to note that the leader and one of the founding partners of the Grand Design business, Don Clark, has recently agreed to a 5-year employment extension with Winnebago Industries as well. Grand Design was founded in 2012 by Clark and brothers Ron and Bill Fenech, all industry veterans, and it subsequently became a part of Winnebago Industries.”

Winnebago reported revenue for this past fiscal year of $3.5 billion, a decrease of 29.6% from the $5 billion in fiscal 2022.

