Love’s RV Hookups ready for holiday RV travel

Love’s Travel Stops says it’s making travel easier for RVers over the upcoming holiday season. Need a place to overnight with the rig? Since launching Love’s RV Hookups in 2022, Love’s has added the amenity to 33 Love’s Travel Stop locations across the country.

Some more than just a quick hookup

Love’s has also added 11 Love’s RV Stops adjacent to travel stops for customers who want somewhere to stay for an extended amount of time. More than just a hookup site, these offer added amenities like sport courts, fire pits, grills and more. Love’s plans to open additional RV Stops in Walsenburg, Colorado, and Box Elder, South Dakota, before the end of the year.

“Time and time again, RV customers tell us the value in Love’s network is not only the convenience and number of locations, but once they arrive, the Love’s experience is known and trusted – clean places and friendly faces,” said Jim Wheeler, director of hospitality and RV operations for Love’s. “Whether traveling to see family and friends this holiday season or thinking about spring break and summer vacations in 2024, Love’s has your RV travel needs covered with a single stop.”

10 cents off fuel, too

You can make a reservation for Love’s RV Hookups. Make reservations, pay and check in or out on their own e-device, with an automated and contactless experience. Love’s RV Stops feature wide-turn lanes and the space to support RV-specific needs. Included are Wi-Fi, 30- or 50-Amp electrical service, and water hookups. Most locations have dedicated RV dumps at each RV site. The rest have communal RV dump stations at the adjacent travel stop.

Love’s RV hookup locations are near bulk propane or propane tank exchange, laundry facilities, and private showers. Onsite dog parks let RVers’ four-legged family members play and stretch their legs, too. RVers can grab a bite to eat, top off their tank, and take advantage of a 10-cent-per-gallon discount on gas and auto diesel for a limited time through the Love’s Connect App.

