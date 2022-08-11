Thursday, August 11, 2022

Little Guy trailers recalled for improperly tightened bolt

By RV Travel
Xtreme Outdoors (Xtreme Outdoors) is recalling certain 2021-2022 Little Guy Max and Little Guy Mini Max travel trailers. The axle bolts may have been improperly tightened during production, which can cause the axle to break or detach from the trailer.

A broken or detached axle can increase the risk of a crash. The number of trailers involved in the recall may be as high as 1,004.

Remedy
Dealers will tighten the axle mounting hardware, free of charge. Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed August 15, 2022. Owners may contact Xtreme Outdoors customer service at 1-888-469-8688.

Notes
Owners may also contact the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration Vehicle Safety Hotline at 1-888-327-4236 (TTY 1-800-424-9153) or go to www.nhtsa.gov.

##RVT1065b

