RV shipments decline in June, off nearly 12 percent from year ago

Results for the RV Industry Association’s June 2022 survey of manufacturers determined that total RV shipments ended the month with 44,793 units, a decrease of 11.7% compared to the 50,796 units shipped in June 2021. Through June, RV shipments are up 7.8% compared to the same point last year with 323,831 wholesale shipments.

Towable RVs, led by conventional travel trailers, ended the month down 12.8% against last June with 39,842 shipments. Motorhomes finished the month down 1.3% compared to the same month last year with 4,951 units.

Last month, results for the RV Industry Association’s May 2022 survey of manufacturers determined that total RV shipments ended the month with 50,529 units, the best May on record and an increase of 2.6% compared to the 49,241 units shipped during May 2021. Through May, RV shipments were up 11.8% compared to the same point last year with 279,038 wholesale shipments.

The latest 2022 RV Roadsigns forecast projects RV shipments for 2022 to range between 537,800 and 561,900 units with a most likely year-end total of 549,900 units, an 8.4% decline from the 600,240 shipped in 2021.

