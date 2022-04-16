How it Happened: The disappearing (Murphy) bed

You see them inside many of today’s RVs, yet one of the very first iterations of the “disappearing bed” (now known as a Murphy bed) was used in the Monticello bedroom of Thomas Jefferson. In those days, the bed was held by ropes and fastened in place by wall hooks in the daytime or when not in use.

The “hidden bed” idea improves

Then in 1885, Sarah Goode, a former slave, received a patent for her “cabinet bed.” By day, the cabinet was a writing desk. At bedtime, the desk transformed into a bed. After Goode’s invention, other forms of the “disappearing bed” emerged. One of the most popular versions was the piano bed. Piano beds were actual pianos by day and converted into beds by night. Because parlors were fashionable at the time, even people without the means to afford an extra bedroom could enjoy the prestige and function of the piano bed.

Mr. Murphy’s love prompts invention

Mr. Murphy’s invention originated because of true love along with a sense of propriety. Story has it that William Murphy was in love with an opera singer. At the time, Murphy lived in a one-room, San Francisco apartment. Courting customs at the time did not permit a couple to enter a gentleman’s bedroom. So, Murphy designed a way for his bed to be stowed away in his closet. This transformed his bedroom into a “parlor.” Murphy married his sweetheart in 1900, and patented his idea in 1911.

Popularity increases

Throughout the 1920s, apartment advertisements touted the Murphy bed as a major selling point. Homeowners also snapped up Murphy’s invention. A housing shortage boosted the cost of homes forcing many folks to build smaller houses. A simultaneous population boom made the “hidden bed” a viable solution for many larger families.

Murphy bed name never trademarked

The Murphy bed name was never trademarked. Instead, William Murphy named his disappearing bed the “In-a-Door” bed. The Murphy family carried on the tradition of manufacturing their forefather’s invention, with competitors and consumers alike still referring to the disappearing bed as a Murphy bed to this day.

