Happening soon: A nationwide Emergency Alert system test

A test of the nationwide Emergency Alert System (EAS) and Wireless Emergency Alerts (WEA) is planned for Wednesday, October 4, 2023. The purpose of this test is to make sure everything is working properly in the event of a natural disaster or other calamity. The Federal Emergency Management Agency, along with the Federal Communications Commission wants to make sure that the national alert system remains the most effective way to warn all citizens about national emergencies.

What time?

The same message will go out at the same time in every time zone across the United States. If you’re in the Eastern Time Zone, you’ll receive the message at 2:20 in the afternoon; Central Time is 1:20 p.m.; Mountain Time is 12:20 p.m.; and 11:20 a.m. Pacific Time. Alaskan residents will hear the alert at 10:20 a.m. and alarms will sound in Hawaii at 8:20 a.m.

Where will we hear it?

Short answer: Everywhere! All radio and television broadcasters, cable, and satellite TV providers will broadcast the message as will wireless video providers. Yes, this means that television shows will be interrupted, as will radio programming. Cell phones will also receive the warning test message via a code.

What’s the message?

The emergency message will be broadcast in English and/or Spanish and is scheduled to last about one minute. It will be a single warning, with no repeat of the message given. The alert will begin with the distinctive electronic warning tone of an emergency alert. Here’s the message you’ll hear and/or see following the warning tone:

“This is a nationwide test of the Emergency Alert System, issued by the Federal Emergency Management Agency, covering the United States from 14:20 to 14:50 hours ET. This is only a test. No action is required by the public.”

Why now?

The last nationwide test of the Emergency Alert System took place on November 9, 2011. That test revealed problematic issues that have since been addressed along with other updates and improvements to the system. October 4th’s test will ensure that everyone in the United States receives timely national emergency warnings that may happen in the future.

