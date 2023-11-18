4 amazing automotive museums to stay at in your RV

Are you a car enthusiast? Do you enjoy unusual antique collectible cars and trucks? Then this week’s RVing with Harvest Hosts column is for you because this week we feature some terrific automotive museums you can spend the night at in your RV as a Harvest Hosts member. (If you don’t already know about Harvest Hosts, see the bottom of this post. It’s one of the best values around for RVers).

*Please note: To view the links to the host locations below you must be a Harvest Hosts member. Sign up here using code RVTRAVEL for 15% off your membership.

4 amazing Harvest Hosts automotive museums

Antique Automobile Club of America, Hershey, PA

A World-Class automotive experience awaits with three floors of cars, buses, motorcycles, and much more. Cruise through time as you wander through exhibitions highlighting automobiles from the 1890s through the 1980s! A proud Smithsonian Affiliate Museum, this attraction is conveniently close to Hershey Chocolate World and other Hershey tourist attractions.

How to support this host:

Purchase museum admission and/or shop in the gift shop.

RV parking at Antique Automobile Club of America:

Parking is level and easy to get in and out. There is room for three rigs with a maximum length of 45 feet.

Miles Through Time Auto Museum, Clarkesville, GA

Located in a large antique store, this ever-changing, co-op museum features over 100 years of automotive history. As the exhibits change frequently, there is always something new to see even if you visit this place more than once. They average around 100 full-size vehicles in the museum, plus vintage bicycles, motorcycles, pedal cars, trains, planes, and over 5,000 model cars. More than just cars, there is an old town, complete with a bank, jail, and barbershop, there is a vintage phone exhibit, an Elvis collection, vintage cameras, a first responder badge collection, and a military exhibit.

How to support this host:

Purchase museum admission and/or shop in the gift shop or in the antique store that the museum is located in.

RV parking at Miles Through Time Auto Museum:

Safe, level RV parking awaits in the back of the museum’s large parking lot. Miles Through Time has four RV spots with a maximum length of 45 feet.

National Auto & Truck Museum and Auburn Cord Duesenberg Automobile Museum, Auburn, IN

An auto museum twofer as these two fascinating automotive museums are right next door to one another and both are Harvest Hosts members.

The National Auto & Truck Museum is housed in the original factory buildings of the Auburn Automobile Company. It features over 175 cars and trucks of all years, a vintage vehicle toy gallery, and an automotive library. There are concept cars, Futurliner, pedal cars, and over 4,000 die-cast models.

The Auburn Cord Duesenberg Automobile Museum showcases more than 120 cars on exhibit on three levels. The nine automotive-themed galleries allow the visitor to experience everything from classic cars (as defined by the Classic Car Club of America), to Indiana-built cars, to racing and engineering-themed exhibits and the original Auburn Automobile Company showroom and company offices.

How to support these hosts:

Purchase museum admissions and/or shop in the gift shops.

RV parking at the National Automotive and Truck Museum and Auburn Cord Duesenberg Automobile Museum:

The National Auto & Truck Museum offers overnight RV parking for one RV with a maximum length of 45 feet. However, the next-door Auburn Cord Duesenberg Automobile Museum has four more spaces with a max length of 44 feet. A reservation at either museum puts you within walking distance of the other.

About Harvest Hosts

Harvest Hosts represents an amazing value for RVers. For one low annual fee, you can overnight stay at thousands of attractions, restaurants, farms, wineries, breweries, churches, and more, across the county (as well as some in Canada and Mexico). Overnight camping is free, although members agree to spend money with the host, so it is a win/win for everyone. Some have water or electric available for an additional fee.

Get 15% off your membership by clicking here and using the code RVTRAVEL.

