Three awesome caves and caverns to explore and stay at with your RV

Three awesome caves and caverns with Harvest Hosts

No matter the season or weather outside, you will want to bring a jacket when exploring caves and caverns as their temperatures stay chilly year-round.

Fantastic Caverns, Springfield, MO

Approximately five miles off Historic Route 66 and about an hour north of Branson, Missouri, this North American cavern offers a completely ride-through cave experience. That’s right, even those with mobility issues or confined to wheelchairs can enjoy these caverns as propane-powered Jeep-drawn trams navigate the path left behind by an ancient underground river during a 55-minute tour. You’ll enjoy up-close views of beautiful cave formations like giant columns stretching from floor to ceiling, delicate soda straws glistening with minerals, and tiny cave pearls hidden in crystal-clear water.

How to support this host:

Purchase tours or shop at the extensive gift shop.

Harvest Hosts RV parking at Fantastic Caverns:

Fantastic Caverns has parking for two RVs with a maximum length of 44 feet, or so they say. Judging from the comments from other campers, longer rigs might have some challenges with the available parking.

Shenandoah Caverns, Quicksburg, VA

Visit Virginia’s only cavern with elevator service! The caverns tour consists of a one-mile, one-hour walk through 17 spectacular rooms and passageways, accompanied by a knowledgeable guide who will show you all the wonders of this underground world, as well as answer any questions you may have.

How to support this host:

Purchase tours, shop at the huge gift shop, dine at the Cavern Cafe, mine for gemstones (seasonal).

Harvest Hosts RV parking at Shenandoah Caverns:

Shenandoah Caverns offers three RV spaces for overnight parking with a maximum length of 45 feet.

Ohio Caverns, West Liberty, OH

More than two miles of surveyed passageways ranging in depth from 30 feet to 103 feet await visitors to Ohio Caverns. They offer a general tour and a historic tour that goes to different locations in the caverns. If you have to choose just one, go for the general, as the scenery is a bit more spectacular. Ohio Caverns are billed as “America’s most colorful.” These caverns do not have giant rooms and halls like some others I have visited, but they are stunningly beautiful, nonetheless, and indeed colorful because of the various mineral deposits in the rocks.

How to support this host:

Purchase tours, shop at the large gift shop, mine for gemstones.

Harvest Hosts RV parking at Ohio Caverns:

RV Parking is in a scenic lower lot with the neighbor’s cattle as nearby neighbors. They have space for two RVs with a maximum of 45 feet in length.

