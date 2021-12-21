Hats and caps out of control and thrown all over your RV? Try this simple tip to keep them organized

Are hats and caps out of control and all over the place in your RV? Perhaps you have some in your closet, some in a cupboard, and some thrown about on your favorite recliner… Ours were. I’d open a cabinet and they would all fall out.

To fix my falling-all-over-me hat problem, I installed my ever favorite Command utility hooks in a cabinet and now they hang neatly, don’t fall out when I open the door and best yet – I return them to their place on a hook when I return to the RV.

For the larger floppy, wide brim sun hats, I have a hook to put those on too. They just don’t fit in the cabinet.

Having a place, and a limited place at that, keeps me from adding more caps or hats without discarding one. One in and one out. Easy to say but hard to do!

