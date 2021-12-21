Did you send out Christmas cards this year?

Christmas cards or holiday cards can be so much fun to send out, and even more fun to receive! You can make your own cards online, paint or draw your own, or, of course, pick out some you like from the store that suits each one of your family members’ and friends’ personalities.

This year, did you send out any Christmas cards? If so, how many did you send out? And if you did send them out, why didn’t we get one from you?! We’re kidding, of course, although it would have been nice… Next year add us to your list?