Heavy rains force evacuation of Oregon Coast campground

The U.S. Coast Guard and the Tillamook County, Oregon, Sheriff’s Office were busy Friday evacuating 20 people from the Neskowin Creek RV Resort after heavy rains caused the creek to flood the park as well as an access road and bridge.

The campground is located about 13 miles north of Lincoln City, Oregon. Neskowin Creek lies between the campground and U.S. Route 101, and the only bridge between the road and the campground was completely flooded and presumed damaged.

The Coast Guard dispatched two helicopters to aid in the rescue. Evacuated campers were taken to a nearby school. About 12 of the 20 victims, along with three dogs, were airlifted by the Coast Guard helicopters. About 30 campground residents decided to remain in the campground.

Northwest Oregon was hit by heavy rains Thursday night and Friday morning, the second of two storms to hit the region this week. Parts of U.S. Highway 101 remained impassable Friday. Ecola State Park at Cannon Beach was also closed when the heavy rains caused a sinkhole to form beneath the entrance road to the park. Also closed were Devils Lake State Park Campground and Fogarty Creek State Park’s south day-use area in Depoe Bay.

