Thanksgiving Day Parades are back

Whether your family is traveling in the snow to Grandma’s house on Thanksgiving or RV snow-birding down south, dozens of cities are hosting Thanksgiving parades this year.

First held in 1920, Philadelphia’s historic parade is said to be the oldest such event in the country. Look for “marching bands from across the country, giant character balloons, clowns, performers, floats and Mr. and Mrs. Santa Claus,” say organizers. The parade can be viewed online at 6abc.com, Thanksgiving Day from 9 a.m. to noon.

Thanksgiving parades are holiday traditions in Charlotte, North Carolina. This year, the community is back to an in-person celebration for its Novant Health Thanksgiving Parade Diamond Anniversary. This is a “first-ever night parade with lights, music, and ingenuity.” The largest such event in the Southeast kicks off on Wednesday, Nov. 24, at 6 p.m. The parade airs live on WBTV and re-broadcasts on Thanksgiving Day and Christmas morning.

Get up early Thanksgiving morning and head for the heart of downtown Chicago – “Where grateful hearts gather.” Thousands of marching musicians, equestrians, and giant balloons take over the Chicago Loop from 8 to 11 a.m. This free, family event began in the 1930s to help lift spirits and continues to this day. Stay around for incredible dancing, juggling and fire twirling performances throughout the day in the main stage area. The parade will be live-streamed at www.wgntv.com/live.

The world-famous Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade returns for the 95th time in New York City. Viewers nationwide can catch all the action on NBC and Telemundo, from 9 a.m. to noon, in all time zones. Once again returning to the skies above New York City are giant character balloons, in addition to floats, marching bands, performance groups, hundreds of clowns, music stars, and the one-and-only Santa Claus, according to organizers.

The Macy’s Balloon Inflation Celebration will be open to public viewing on Wed., Nov. 24, from noon to 6 p.m. Guests must provide proof of COVID-19 vaccination.

While most of the community parades in this listing are in line with CDC guidelines, be sure to double-check your local celebrations.

— Julianne G. Crane

