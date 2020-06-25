Hershey RV Show scheduled for September canceled

After careful consideration with the RV industry, the Pennsylvania Recreation Vehicle and Camping Association (PRVCA) has announced the cancellation of the 2020 Hershey RV Show, scheduled for September 16-20 at the Giant Center in Hershey, Pennsylvania.

The show is billed as the largest held annually in North America. It draws huge crowds from many Eastern and Midwest states as well as from Canada and even the far West. It is often the first place in the country where consumers can view the newest model recreational vehicles.

As COVID-19 outbreaks continue to be of concern, PRVCA worked to find ways to hold a show while protecting the health and safety of all attendees, exhibitors, speakers and staff. Unfortunately, the hurdles were too great to overcome based on the information as of right now.

The show will return to the public September 15-19, 2021.