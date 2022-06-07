Heybike Ranger folding ebike should appeal to RVers

The Heybike Ranger ebike offers a lot for its retail price of $1,399. And because it easily and quickly folds to store in many RV basement storage areas or car trunks, it might appeal to RVers looking for transportation to zip around town or explore the countryside and save some high-priced petrol in the process. The bike is equally useful on paved or dirt roads.

This would be very handy for zipping around campgrounds, or driving a few miles to the local general store to grab some groceries or a six-pack of your favorite beverage.

The Lithium-Ion battery can be easily removed for charging and then returned with equal ease. The headlights and taillights are especially well-designed. The bike has a range of 48 miles. The battery can be fully charged in 5-6 hours using ordinary household current.

It seems there’s an announcement every week about a new e-bike on the market. This one certainly seems like a good candidate for the RV crowd. And, for those looking for a little exercise, the bike can be pedaled, which also extends its range.

The video below offers a quick look at the bike in action.