Tuesday, June 7, 2022

MENU

SUBSCRIBE TO RVTravel FREE
SUBSCRIBE TO RVTravel FREE
HomeBlogsRV Gadgets and Gizmos
BlogsRV Gadgets and Gizmos

Heybike Ranger folding ebike should appeal to RVers

By RV Travel
0

The Heybike Ranger ebike offers a lot for its retail price of $1,399. And because it easily and quickly folds to store in many RV basement storage areas or car trunks, it might appeal to RVers looking for transportation to zip around town or explore the countryside and save some high-priced petrol in the process. The bike is equally useful on paved or dirt roads.

This would be very handy for zipping around campgrounds, or driving a few miles to the local general store to grab some groceries or a six-pack of your favorite beverage.

The Lithium-Ion battery can be easily removed for charging and then returned with equal ease. The headlights and taillights are especially well-designed. The bike has a range of 48 miles. The battery can be fully charged in 5-6 hours using ordinary household current.

It seems there’s an announcement every week about a new e-bike on the market. This one certainly seems like a good candidate for the RV crowd. And, for those looking for a little exercise, the bike can be pedaled, which also extends its range.

The video below offers a quick look at the bike in action.

Previous articleBeginner’s Guide to RVing Newsletter, Volume 3, Issue 2

Comments

Subscribe
Notify of

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

About

This website utilizes some advertising services. As an Amazon Associate we earn from qualifying purchases. Regardless of this potential revenue, unless stated otherwise, we only recommend products or services we believe provide value to our readers.

Sign up for our newsletters!

Get in touch

DMCA.com Protection Status

© 2022 RVTravel.com – All rights Reserved.