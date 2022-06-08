Tuesday, June 7, 2022

MENU

SUBSCRIBE TO RVTravel FREE
SUBSCRIBE TO RVTravel FREE
HomeNews
NewsRV Recalls

Some Roadtrek RVs recalled for stove gas leak issue

By RV Travel
0

Roadtrek Inc. (Roadtrek) is recalling certain 2021-2022 Play, Play SRT, Play Slumber, Chase, SS Agile, Zion, Zion SRT, and Zion Slumber recreational vehicles equipped with certain 2-burner cooktops. The burner control valves may become damaged, causing a gas leak.

A gas leak in the presence of an ignition source can increase the risk of a fire which can lead to injury.

Remedy
Dealers will replace the cooktops, free of charge. The manufacturer has not yet provided a schedule for recall notification. Owners may contact Roadtrek customer service at 1-888-762-3873.

Notes
Owners may also contact the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration Vehicle Safety Hotline at 1-888-327-4236 (TTY 1-800-424-9153) or go to www.nhtsa.gov.

Not subscribed to the RVtravel.com newsletter? Wow, you are missing out! Sign up here. Free.

Previous articleHeybike Ranger folding ebike should appeal to RVers
Next articleThree common ways full-time RVers get their mail

Comments

Subscribe
Notify of

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

About

This website utilizes some advertising services. As an Amazon Associate we earn from qualifying purchases. Regardless of this potential revenue, unless stated otherwise, we only recommend products or services we believe provide value to our readers.

Sign up for our newsletters!

Get in touch

DMCA.com Protection Status

© 2022 RVTravel.com – All rights Reserved.