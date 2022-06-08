Some Roadtrek RVs recalled for stove gas leak issue

Roadtrek Inc. (Roadtrek) is recalling certain 2021-2022 Play, Play SRT, Play Slumber, Chase, SS Agile, Zion, Zion SRT, and Zion Slumber recreational vehicles equipped with certain 2-burner cooktops. The burner control valves may become damaged, causing a gas leak.

A gas leak in the presence of an ignition source can increase the risk of a fire which can lead to injury.

Remedy

Dealers will replace the cooktops, free of charge. The manufacturer has not yet provided a schedule for recall notification. Owners may contact Roadtrek customer service at 1-888-762-3873.

Notes

Owners may also contact the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration Vehicle Safety Hotline at 1-888-327-4236 (TTY 1-800-424-9153) or go to www.nhtsa.gov.

