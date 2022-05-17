High-end RV builder Bowlus takes a look at electric vehicle towing range debate

Do you suffer from “range anxiety”? If you’ve given any thought to purchasing an electric vehicle, you undoubtedly suffer from this newly emerging malady.

The potential purchase of an EV gets even more complicated when you begin to contemplate hitching a travel trailer to the vehicle’s rear bumper (if EVs even have bumpers anymore). Many RV enthusiasts fret that an EV towing a trailer won’t have the range to get them out of town, much less to where they might find the next charging station.

Tesla and other leading EV makers are rapidly expanding charging networks across the country. Federal and state incentives will likely accelerate installations and shrink the distances between EV “filling stations.” Tesla already says it has more than 25,000 Supercharger stations in the U.S. They can add about 200 miles of range in around 15 minutes and give you a full-range recharge in less than 30 minutes.

But what happens to an EV’s range when you strap an RV on the back?

Enter the original aluminum trailer

Even longtime RVers may not be that familiar with the Bowlus brand. Shiny aluminum Bowlus trailers have been cruising down the nation’s highways since the 1930s. The trailers with the pointy backs were invented by Hawley Bowlus, an aircraft engineer who had a hand in the creation of Lindbergh’s Spirit of St. Louis.

Bowlus completed construction of his first travel trailer in 1934. It was revolutionary and caught the eye of movie stars and copycats including Wally Byam of Airstream fame. That’s right, folks. If there hadn’t been a Bowlus, there wouldn’t be any Airstreams.

Bowlus is still in business, cranking out beautifully customized RVs that can be yours for the starting price of $235,000 for their Endless Highways model. The Endless Highways RV has a 7,680-watt-hour lithium iron phosphate battery of its own that delivers 600-amp hours and has the ability to stay off-the-grid for up to two weeks. That’s enough to get you from Los Angeles to Miami on a single charge.

But all that battery power is just for the trailer. What about the towing vehicle?

Bowlus tested the towing range with a Tesla Model X electric SUV

The Bowlus company recently hitched up one of its Terra Firma RVs (they go for $285,000 a pop) behind a Tesla Model X electric SUV. They towed their trailer with the EV across parts of California and Nevada.

What they found was that they were able to pull their Terra Firma 235 miles with the Model X on a single charge. The Tesla Model X SUV has an established non-towing range of 330 miles.

Bowlus executives were pretty excited by that result.

“The evolution of the electric car has finally made it to utility,” said Geneva Long, founder and CEO of Bowlus. “We chose to test the leading electric SUV towing a Bowlus because with the size, shape and weight of our travel trailer, we felt confident you could use your EV and maintain the majority of your range pulling a Bowlus. Our hunch proved correct.”

Bowlus is light weight and aerodynamic

Long credited Bowlus’ light weight and aerodynamic design for a lot of the trip’s success. The trailer with the pointy rear end has a base weight of about 3,200 pounds and a net carry capacity of 800 pounds. That makes for a GVWR of 4,000 pounds with a hitch weight of 300 pounds.

“Not only does this prove practical for luxury land travelers, but as younger generations continue to view technological conveniences as luxury, we feel we are positioned to enhance land travel experiences for anyone who drives an EV,” Long said.

The Bowlus/Tesla test was conducted using the same driving style used by the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) in fuel economy tests. Speeds of 55 mph were maintained in California and reached 55-60 mph in Nevada.

Good results regarding towing range

In all, the Tesla SUV dragged the Bowlus trailer over 930 miles, including through a wind advisory and from sea level to 4,730 feet while maintaining 71% of the Tesla Model X SUV’s range.

To mimic the test equipment, you’d have to plunk down $285,000 for the trailer and about $125,000 for the Tesla, so we don’t think we’ll be seeing them crowding campgrounds anytime soon. But the recent test does show that the RV industry – even those manufacturers on the boutique side of the business – have their eye on the huge emerging market of potential electric vehicle buyers.

Stay tuned. Bowlus isn’t done yet. Next, they plan to hitch their shiny rig behind EV trucks like the Ford F-150 Lightning and Rivian’s long-anticipated R1T and R1S models when they are ready for the road.

