RV Daily Tips. Tuesday, May 17, 2022

Today’s thought

“You can please some of the people all of the time, you can please all of the people some of the time, but you can’t please all of the people all of the time.” —John Lydgate (English monk and poet, ca. 1370-1449)



Need an excuse to celebrate? Today is National Cherry Cobbler Day!

On this day in history: 1900 – The children’s novel The Wonderful Wizard of Oz, by L. Frank Baum, is first published in the United States. The first copy is given to the author’s sister.

Tip of the Day

29 ways to use baking soda while RVing

By Gail Marsh

You know you have some. Your baking soda might be in the RV’s kitchen cupboard, or perhaps you have a box inside your RV’s refrigerator. I used to think that it was most useful for, well, baking. Or perhaps as a refrigerator deodorizer. You might be surprised to learn that there are many, many other ways you can use baking soda while RVing. Read on and you’ll see.

Today’s RV review…

2022 Heartland Torque T285 Toy Hauler

Tony writes, “I like this floor plan and this trailer, and a big part of that is the multiple reasons a toy hauler like this can be so accommodating. With a few exceptions, Heartland has done a good job with this trailer, including some of the build features…”

Ask Dave

Dave Solberg is a leading expert in the RV industry and author of the “RV Handbook” as well as the Managing Editor of the RV Repair Club.

My RV’s fridge won’t turn on when using battery power. Why?

Dear Dave,

My RV’s fridge will not turn on when using battery power. What am I doing wrong? —Mark, 2015 Winnebago View

Cargo trailer RV conversions: What spurs the trend?

While the RV industry creates an ever-increasing number of unique floor plans, there is a whole community of people who just don’t find what they’re looking for on the floor of an RV showroom. There is a large community of people who have converted cargo trailers to RVs for a variety of reasons. We find out why. Get inspired here.

Quick Tip

Make your hide-a-bed more comfortable

Many people find hide-a-beds stashed away in the dinette or couch to be pretty uncomfortable. Here are two suggestions from RVers on making them a bit more bearable: First, unfold a sleeping bag onto the bed and cover with a sheet. The sheet holds the bag in place, making it a bit softer. Or, another RVer puts down a piece of 4″ memory foam over the folded out bed. When the foam isn’t in use, he stores it under, or on, the master bed.

Website of the day

40 of the Most Colorful Places to Visit in the United States

It’s the time of year when we crave color… enough of those winter browns and grays already! Here are 40 places to get your color fix.

And the Survey Says…

We’ve polled RVtravel.com readers more than 1,500 times in recent years. Here are a few things we’ve learned about them:

• 44 percent use a dedicated GPS to navigate, 29 percent use their phone’s GPS to navigate, and 5 percent use paper maps.

• 28 percent have moved from a campsite because of an undesirable neighbor.

• 21 percent say they have a chronic disease or disability that makes RVing challenging.

Recent poll: In the past year, has a parts shortage delayed a repair on your RV?

Recipe of the Day

Grilled Chicken a L’ Orange

by Chip Burrus from Glen Dale, WV

This grilled chicken is sweet, savory, and oh so delicious. The sweet and tangy sauce over warm, freshly grilled, juicy chicken breasts is wonderful. Add a fresh vegetable as a side for the perfect summer dinner.

Click here for the recipe

Trivia

If you have prosopagnosia, you are unable to recognize familiar faces. It’s sadly true. People who suffer from this neurological condition are “face blind” and cannot process or distinguish differences between faces they see or interact with. There is no treatment for this disorder.

*Before surfer culture, who did “dude” refer to? Find the answer in yesterday’s trivia.

Readers’ Pets of the Day

“Roxy and Rusty along with Tiger (not pictured) love to travel on vacations, not full-timers. This was taken in Kerrville, Texas, a ‘spot’ we love to go. We had to get a pet ramp for my oldest one for our next travel. Any of y’all have to use a pet ramp? As they age, getting up six steps gets a little ‘ruff!'” —Patty Perkins

Pet First Aid: The basic kit you should carry with you at all times. This is important!

Leave here with a laugh

