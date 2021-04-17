Don’t miss out – It’s free! Reserve your spot for the Hit the Road RV Summit!

Thousands of RVers will get ready to hit the road and learn how to maximize their RV life and RV travels in 2021 at the 2nd annual HIT THE ROAD RV SUMMIT. This 2-day virtual event takes place over the weekend of April 24-25. Attendees can register for free to watch, listen and learn from more than 30 RV industry and RV lifestyle experts who will be sharing educational info, practical advice and their top tips for enhancing their overall RV experience to keep them RVing longer. The annual event is organized and hosted by Marc and Julie Bennett of RVLove.com, RV Success School, and co-authors of the bestselling book “Living the RV Life – Your Ultimate Guide to Life on the Road”.

This year’s event builds upon the success of the inaugural HIT THE ROAD RV SUMMIT – a one-day event that attracted over 4,500 people in June 2020, during the height of the pandemic. The goal of the first summit was to help the thousands of new “covid campers” hitting the road in an RV, by providing them with useful information and training to help them get them started and stay safe out on the road.

This year’s event has doubled in size to two days – with twice as many speakers – and the theme is “The Long Game,” which aims to provide even more information to educate all RVers with a deeper understanding of what RV life entails, how they can do more of it, and deal with the inevitable challenges.

Topics include:

How to find the best campgrounds, campsites and boondocking spots

Tips for tackling RV repairs and maintenance

What to look for when buying an RV and how to get the best price

Options for internet connectivity on the road

Understanding and staying safe with tires and RV electrical and propane systems

Getting started with solar and batteries

Towing and various transport options for RVers

How to start a work-from-anywhere business

Workamping 101 and how to find gigs

Tips for small space living, van life, and stationary RV living

How to travel the world and RV on under $30 a day

How to stay fit and healthy on the road

Ways to save money along the way

Plus, a look at the future… of RV camping, technology and electric vehicles

Speakers include:

Marc and Julie Bennett of RV Love; Larry McNamara of Giant Recreation World; Mike Sokol of RV Electricity; Bob Livingston of RV Enthusiast Magazine; Mark Koep of CampgroundViews.com; Todd Henson of National RV Training Academy; Patrick Buchanan of RV LIFE; Tanya Zickefoose of Lippert; Jesse Asay of Battle Born Batteries; Al Cohn of PSI / TST; Chris Dunphy and Cherie Ve Ard of Technomadia and Mobile Internet Resource Center; Erik McCauley of Mobile Must Have; Jeff Shelton of Wholesale Warranties; Alyssa and Heath Padgett of The RV Entrepreneur; Jeremy and Stephanie Puglisi of the RV Atlas podcast and blog; Corey and Jessie Nickerson of Finding Our Someday; Mike and Anne Howard of HoneyTrek; Aaron and Christine Willers of Irene Iron Fitness and Travels; RV Industry Consultant Sandy Ellingson; Jessica Meinhofer of Exploring the Local Life; and Sharee Collier of Live Camp Work.

“2020 changed a lot of things about RV life and travel,” says Marc Bennett. “New people are figuring out there is a lot more to RVing than they thought. All RVers have questions around RV repairs and maintenance, and, of course, everyone wants to know how to find campsites during this time of unprecedented demand. Plus, now so many more people have discovered all there is to love about the RV lifestyle, they want to keep doing more of it! The ability to work or school kids remotely has meant there’s an increased interest in how to make the RV lifestyle sustainable in the longer term. And what they learn at this year’s summit will help give people the knowledge, tools, and confidence to do just that.”

RVers can register for the HIT THE ROAD RV SUMMIT for free to watch each speaker session “live” and will have the ability to interact on the new event platform and app.

Attendees can upgrade their free ticket to get lifetime access at the earlybird rate of $27, so they can watch and re-watch the summit on their own schedule. They can also start learning right away with the 2-Summit Value Bundle, which provides instant access to the 2020 Summit (over 13 hours of content from 15 speakers) plus lifetime access to the 2021 summit.

“2021 is shaping up to be an even bigger and better year for RVing,” said Marc Bennett, “and we think people will really appreciate soaking up the extra information and useful tips and tools that will help them continue to have a really great experience out there in their RVs.”

Reserve your free spot here. Only one week left!

