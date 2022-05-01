Homeless RVers on street ruining RV park

A homeless camp along a Portland, Oregon, street is spilling over into the RV park across the fence. Residents of the park say people from the homeless camp are stealing from them and threatening them with weapons.

The sidewalk on Southeast 157th Avenue is covered in trash, tents and broken-down cars and RVs. Piles of clothes and old bikes line a chain link fence—the only separation between Tall Firs Mobile Home & RV Park and the camp.

“My ability to get new tenants in there is basically zero because nobody wants to live next to everything that’s going on over there,” said Jeremy Robeson, who owns the park.