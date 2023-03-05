Saturday, March 4, 2023

How to ask tire questions to get the answer the first time

By Roger Marble
RV Tire Safety

Here are some general comments and requests to those posing questions about tires and specifically about how to set the inflation.

As reported in more than one thread on the topic of inflation, the answers and information can be confusing to many.

The specific inflation numbers for one RV are seldom the same for another RV, even of the same make, model and year. This is because the amount of “stuff” one person carries is never identical to the stuff someone else carries.

It will also help when you post or email your initial question if you provide the following facts. This will save everyone time and confusion.

FACTS that are needed include:

  1. Full tire size description including load range and tire company. This includes the letters such as P or LT or ST before the dimension numbers and any letters and numbers right after the wheel size such as 119/113S. Not all tires have all these letters and numbers, but please do not guess.
  2. Gross Axle Weight Rating (GAWR) for front, rear, and tag, if so equipped. Also Gross Vehicle Weight Rating (GVWR). This is on your “certification label.”
  3. RV company-recommended tire inflation for each axle. Also on the certification label.
  4. Actual “4 corner” weights for each axle when the RV is at its heaviest. If you don’t have “4 corner weights,” then individual scale weights for each axle. (If you have a Tag, it would be “6 corner scale weights.”)
  5. If possible, a picture of your certification label and of your truck scale weigh slip would improve the accuracy of the answer.

When we do not know the above information, we end up having to ask for the missing information. That can add to the confusion with questions and answers sometimes generating more questions. That makes it harder for those of us offering answers to keep the track of the information of who said what, and what question is being answered clearly.

NOTE: If you discover that any of your scale weights exceed the max load rating of an axle or the vehicle, you must do something to bring the coach into compliance at once. Doing calculations and setting pressures will simply need to be redone after you lower the RV weight.

Your assistance will be greatly appreciated.

You are welcome to send email directly to me at Tireman9(at)Gmail.com

NOTE: I do travel, so it might take me a day or two to receive and answer your question.

Have a tire question? Ask Roger on his RV Tires Forum here. It’s hosted by RVtravel.com and moderated by Roger. He’ll be happy to help you.

Read more from Roger Marble on his blog.

