Is it possible to get locked INSIDE your RV?

The game, “Ding, dong, dash!” made the rounds in our stix-n-brix subdivision a while back. What happened was some pranksters decided it would be funny to run up to a home, ring the doorbell, and then quickly run away. The game ended when one neighbor’s outside camera got a picture of the pranksters and made a call to the kids’ parents. No more “Ding, dong, dash!” in our neighborhood. At least for now. But this reminded me of something…

RV version of “Ding, dong, dash”?

Some time ago I read about pranksters in an RV park who locked several RVers inside their rigs. How? It was reported that kids flipped the RV’s door assist handle so that it folded against the door, blocking inhabitants inside. The door assist or grab handle is usually found on travel trailers and fifth-wheel RVs. During travel, the handle folds and “locks” in place against the RV door. When parked, the handle is repositioned so that it can assist RVers using the entry steps.

True story?

I wondered if this event was true or perhaps an urban myth. If true, I hoped the RV industry had since responded with a safer grab handle configuration.

My own test

I decided to see if an RV version of “Ding, dong, dash” could lock us inside our rig (a 2018 fifth-wheel Vilano). My husband quickly volunteered to lock me inside. Eye roll. He positioned the assist handle so that it rested against our RV’s door, stepped back, and smiled. More eye rolling. I took a deep breath and, with some force, pushed the door open. The grab handle popped back into its assist position.

Video proof?

Here’s a video I found. It demonstrates that becoming trapped inside an RV by the grab handle simply isn’t possible—at least on the model tested. Check it out for yourself.

Try it on your RV just to be sure

It might be wise to perform a test on your own RV, especially if it’s an older model. Who knows? But the story originated years ago and may still apply to some RVs.

Let me know if your grab handle locks you inside your RV. Use the comments below. (And check your emergency exits to make sure you and everyone traveling with you know how to safely use them.)

