RV Service Centers and Repairs Report: Still waiting on parts? Call to make sure they were actually ordered…

In this column, we summarize some of your emails and comments regarding RV service centers and repairs (we asked you to submit your stories here). We’ll tell you all: the best, the good, the bad and the ugly. At the end of this article, you’ll find a place to submit your own comments. I encourage you to do so.

Keep in mind, we typically only present one side of the story in most of these. Also, any remarks about service centers and mobile techs mentioned are the opinions of our readers and not necessarily RVtravel.com.

Here’s what you had to say:

Camping World: “Go ahead. Call the police!”

Wayne B. took matters into his own hands (literally) when he says Camping World told him parts on a two-week-old RV would take three weeks to get. He writes, “After numerous bad experiences from multiple dealers in my area, I no longer use a dealer for repair or maintenance except for Campers Unlimited in Gadsden, AL. Always good results there. My other go-to is Shafer’s RV in Cropwell, AL. He is not a dealer, per se, but more an RV service and maintenance. Absolutely perfect service from Shafer’s.

“Camping World is ridiculous and undependable. Among other things, my wife and I had to change out the toilet on a two-week-old 5th wheel, and that was after they told me it would take three weeks to get one. I picked up the floor display that was identical to mine and told them to call the police if they had a problem. Two days later I brought the damaged one back.

“Another time we had our wheel bearings repacked at another local dealer prior to a five-week trip. Made it to just outside Rapid City before seeing black smoke pouring out of the driver side front wheel. Limped into a KOA nearby after a tow truck made a quick mod so I could drive on three wheels. Fortunately, a local shop had all parts but we had to delay the trip for two days before they could fit us in. Glad it was in a place like Rapid City, where we could at least do things. We dropped it off at 8 AM and they called us at 10 AM to come get it. No more dealers for us except in rare and emergent situations.”

Parts for new construction only!

After 10 months, Michael T. still doesn’t have his trailer back. He says, “Delivered my 2021 Salem to Camping World in January 2022 for repairs. Three service managers and 10 months later, still no trailer. The dealership said I needed to complain to Forest River. In confidence, I was told manufacturing does not care about using parts to fix my trailer, they need the parts for NEW construction.”

“Don’t buy an RV unless you have deep pockets”

Aaron C. warns us about warranty wait times: “I’ve owned a new Tiffin 38KA Allegro Red for a year now. We have been able to use it for six months. Freightliner had catastrophic engine failure within 1,500 miles. It was at Freightliner for three months before they were able to figure it out. They tried to charge us multiple times for warranty and recall issues. I finally got Tiffin on the phone and they sent a specialist out to fix everything.

“Campers Inn was pretty much useless and expressed how little they cared. They only cared as far as the 400k dollar check. After that, it was a don’t-care attitude. Thoroughly unimpressed.

“I’ve since had to fix countless things on the unit myself because I know if it goes back in for warranty I won’t see it for another six months. I’ve lost $3,000 on trips I had to cancel and couldn’t get refunded. Don’t buy an RV unless you have elevated mechanical experience or deep pockets and a ton of patience.”

They didn’t even order the part!

Peni H. had a disappointing experience. They write, “I purchased my Winnebago Travato 59K from La Mesa RV in Mesa, Arizona on October 9, 2021.

“My automatic temperature control fan that’s situated over the kitchen has not worked since the day we bought this. It is now going to be a year since this fan has not worked. In the meantime, in August of this year, I had my first huge problem with my awning as I barely touched the bottom button to open it up and it shot out so fast that it almost took my friend’s head off. It is now tied up and cannot be used. I had a service appointment set up for August. They said the fan parts were still on back order, and that I needed a new motor for the awning.

“It is now October and I have now lost my warranty from Winnebago. After reading a Facebook post about dealerships not submitting orders to the repair shop, I decided to call Winnebago and discovered that La Mesa has not put in any orders for the fan and has nothing for the awning. Winnebago told me they would call me back. It has now been four days and I still haven’t gotten a call back.

“Next, I decided that I would try to call Carefree because of the ongoing problems with these awnings on everyone’s Travados. After an entire day on hold waiting, I did get ahold of someone to inform me they do not have anything in my name or with my serial number for my awning.

“Keep in mind that what I’ve been doing during this whole process, every morning I wake up and I leave messages at La Mesa RV for someone to call me back. I finally got ahold of a person this Tuesday, to be told that it was waiting for approval from Carefree to get my awning fixed.

“Right after that phone call is when Carefree called me to let me know they have no such part number or anything. Carefree was nice enough to start me a ticket and to extend my warranty for this as I try to find out if there is a PO request for the part from La Mesa RV. As of this morning, it has been eight days of trying to get ahold of somebody at La Mesa. Still nobody will verify or call me back, when I discovered that the fan had never even been submitted.”

Toilet bait and switch?

Jeff B. seems to have been a victim of a bad toilet switch and unscrupulous sales. “We bought a used RV from Camping World. There were some issues we wanted to be addressed, to which they agreed. During our walk-through, the mechanic broke the porcelain toilet. They were very apologetic and said they would replace it, which they did with a plastic one. Unacceptable! They then made a big promotion about every camper they sell getting a new mattress… we turned ours over and it was ripped and stained. We bought it in September and still haven’t picked up our camper and had to cancel two trips we had planned.”

Lost faith in the entire RV industry—they have sucked the fun out of camping

Mike B. thinks RVing should be fun, not the headache it has been for him. He explains, “I have lost faith in the entire RV industry. In 2018 we purchased a new Jayco 27.5 RLTS from Albany RV One in Latham, NY. The dealership told us that Jayco had the best warranty in the industry. Well, I hope that is not true because, in my opinion, it was basically useless.

“The excuses why something was not covered were unbelievable. The day we brought it home the refrigerator did not work. They told us they could get us in for a ‘look-see’ appointment in about a month. I had to drive 300 miles round-trip to get the part and made the repair myself.

“The first time we used it and set it up we had so many water leaks it looked like a waterfall under our trailer. Again, I had to make the repair myself as they couldn’t ‘fit’ me in for over a month.

“The heater worked for a very short time before shutting down. The camper was now only six months old but they tried to charge me for the part required to repair it. So much for that supposed ‘best-in-class’ warranty!

“We also purchased an extended warranty from the dealer at the time of purchase. The dealership outright lied to us, telling us that the extended 5-year warranty from ASSURANT would take effect after our Jayco warranty expired, when in reality it started the day I signed for the camper and it has been pretty much USELESS!

“The ASSURANT extended warranty has had reasons why they have covered very little and pushed everything back on either Jayco or Albany RV One in Latham, NY. Both have denied covering almost all the issues I have had. Most recently, the RV was in their shop for a month to repair a slide issue for which Jayco, ASSURANT and Albany RV refused to cover and I had to pay almost $1,500 out of my pocket to get our RV back.

“I could go on with more issues but I think the point is made. In my opinion, anyone who deals with Jayco, ASSURANT or Albany RV One is in for a terrible experience and should rethink their choices. RVing should be fun. The quality of our Jayco RV and the rude, disrespectful customer service from the dealer and extended warranty company has sucked the fun out of camping. At this point, I will continue camping but when I buy another RV it will not be the same brand or the same dealer and I will definitely not be wasting my $$ on a useless extended warranty. I will be a lot less trusting and do a lot more homework going forward. If the deal seems too good to be true, don’t jump on it!”

Editor’s note

Note from RVtravel.com: If hiring a mobile tech, a small or mega service center, make sure that they are experienced in the issue and have insurance in case something goes wrong. Also, check their warranty policy on the work they perform. Check reviews too and read between the lines—if the review sounds way too good to be true it might be. Compare with several reviews and not just the ones on their website.

