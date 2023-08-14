Put together an emergency getaway bag right now. It’s important!

Put together an emergency getaway bag for your RV if you don’t already have one. Several times we have had to flee our motorhome at a moment’s notice. I am always glad to have read this article on preparing for an emergency here on RVtravel.com.

Emergency documents for your getaway bag

My husband is rather a weather emergency naysayer, so when he says we have to leave I know he means NOW! Being full-timers, I have an expanding folder with all our important paper documents—passports, birth certificates, medical histories, wills, etc. I also have a to-go hard drive with scans of tax documents, credit cards, receipts and all our family photos.

Records—copies are fine, but originals should be stored in a safe deposit box

Birth certificates

Passports, driver’s license copy, marriage/divorce records

Adoption/child custody

Pet ownership and medical/health info

Social Security cards

Photos of family members for identification

A paper copy of important phone numbers

Financial documents

Tax records

Copy of credit cards (both sides)

List of bills being paid automatically and contact info

All financial account numbers including asset locations

Income verification

Insurance information

Cash in case ATMs or credit card terminals are down

Property documents

All vehicle information—titles, VIN #, insurance, and registration

Real estate—deeds, mortgage

Inventory—Home and RV: Photos are a good idea. It’s really hard to remember Grandma’s china or the Blackstone grill in an emergency!

Legal documents

Will

Living Will

Power of Attorney

Trust

Medical

Medical insurance

Immunizations

Medications list and pharmacies

Critical medical records

Staying connected

We have a small bag ready to add our phone, tablet and computer chargers. Add a spotlight, weather radio, our computer, phones, and tablets and we can stay connected as long as cell towers are up. After reading hundreds of reviews, I just purchased a new weather radio from Amazon.

Medications

All our medicines are already in a plastic shoebox and ready to pull out and take. Some of the medications require refrigeration, so have a small cooler with freezer gel packs also ready to go.

Small bag

Have a small bag ready for a change of clothes and rain gear. Also include jackets and cosmetic travel bags.

Five minutes and out the door with an emergency getaway bag

It is important to have an emergency getaway bag ready. Each time we have left and there are fire, tornado, dangerous winds, or severe thunderstorm warnings, I have been relieved we have everything needed to piece together our lives in the aftermath of a disaster, whether we have our motorhome to go home to or not.

