Tour the Bigfoot RV 25RQ fiberglass travel trailer

By Cheri Sicard
Bigfoot 25RP travel trailer

As we’ve talked about in a previous post, there are a whole lot of advantages to fiberglass travel trailers, and Bigfoot RV arguably makes some of the best. One of the complaints I often hear is that fiberglass trailers are simply not big enough. If that’s the case for you, consider the Bigfoot RV 25RQ, which I believe is the largest of the fiberglass trailers currently on the market.

The team at Over the River and Through the Woods own this trailer and in the video below they give us a tour. This is handy, as it is rare to find Bigfoot RVs on a lot.

The video starts with the couple driving to Everett, WA, to pick up their brand-new Bigfoot RV 25RQ travel trailer. As they had waited 15 months for its completion, this was a big day for them.

This is a four seasons trailer, which means that the water tanks are inside a layer of insulation.

The couple especially likes the front dinette, which is surrounded by windows. Besides dining, it makes a convenient workspace outside the flow of kitchen traffic. Of course, it also converts to a bed.

I like the large fridge in the kitchen but, for my money, that single 13-inch kitchen sink is too small.

The bath in here is one of the few dry baths I have seen in a fiberglass trailer, meaning the shower is separate from the porcelain toilet and sink.

You’ll find lots of storage in this fiberglass trailer, including a large wardrobe closet and lots of drawers.

The bedroom sports a queen-sized bed with enough room to walk around it, making it easy to change the sheets. Under the bed is a huge storage area.

Bigfoot RV 25RQ travel trailer specs

  • GVWR: 7,500 lbs.
  • Dry weight: 4,863 lbs.
  • Fresh water: 45 gallons
  • Gray water: 45 gallons
  • Black water: 45 gallons
  • Propane: Two 30-gallon tanks
  • Water heater: 6 gallons
  • 30-amp power
  • Rearview camera
  • Sleeps: 4
  • Length: 25’6”
  • MSRP: $81,825

Learn more about this trailer here.

