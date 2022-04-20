These are six critical photos to keep on your phone

What is it that most of us carry no matter where we go? Our cell phones, of course! We may leave our purses or wallets behind, but that cell phone? No way! Where you go, it goes. And for that reason, it’s important that you always keep six critical pieces of information in the form of photos on your phone.

So, what are these photos? Read on to find out.

Six critical photos to keep on your phone

Identification

Driver’s license or official state I.D. card. Take a picture of your official identification. This may be a driver’s license or your state-issued identification card. This card is often needed for proving your identity when picking up a prescription, retrieving prepaid tickets, picking up your child or grandchild from school, writing a check, and more. It’s often easier to pull up a photo of your I.D. than to wrestle the paper version out of your wallet.

Insurance

Health insurance cards. Take a photo of your health insurance cards: medical, dental, and prescription. They’ll be easily retrieved from your cell phone when needed. No more hectic scrambling for cards when you visit your doctor, dentist, or pharmacy.

Auto insurance card. We were happy to have taken a photo of our auto insurance card before our RV was destroyed in a violent windstorm. My purse and my husband’s wallet were both inside our totaled RV and therefore not accessible.

Personal health

Prescribed medications. Take a photo of the medicines you take regularly. Refer to the photo when you must relay this information to a doctor, when ordering a prescription, and more.

Vehicles

Vehicle license plates and VIN numbers. This information may be needed if your vehicle is stolen or involved in an accident. Unless you have a “vanity plate” you probably can’t rattle off the license information off the top of your head. You may need this information when securing insurance, checking into a hotel, and more.

Picture of your RV and tow vehicle. A photo will give law enforcement a jump start in locating a stolen rig (heaven forbid). It may also prove useful if your rig is more than ten years old. Some campgrounds require a photo of older rigs before reserving a campground site for you. (Bonus: Send the picture to RV Travel [if you haven’t already]. If we picture your rig in our newsletter, you may win a prize!)

These are the pictures I consider critical photos to keep on my cell phone. Can you add to the list?

