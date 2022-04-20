Tuesday, April 19, 2022

Have you ever been bitten by a poisonous or venomous snake?

As RVers, we spend a lot of time outdoors. And, we also spend a lot of time in states where there are plenty of snakes. And even snakes that are poisonous or venomous!

On any of your travels or throughout your life have you ever been bitten by a poisonous or venomous snake? If so, has it happened more than once?

If you answer yes, after you vote will you please leave a comment and share the story with us? We can imagine it would be quite terrifying!

Here’s an article from a couple of years ago about venomous snakes… don’t make these mistakes!

