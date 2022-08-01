Can I increase my RV’s axle capacity to haul more?

Dear Dave,

When we upgraded our axles at MORryde the shop manager told me that people who believe they can haul more if they increase the axle weight rating are mistaken.

Example; if you increase your axle capacity from a 7K to 8k. The GVRW will not increase if a heavier duty axle is added. To quote him “The GVRW is the GVRW!” His additional comment was ” the frames capacity is fixed and does not matter how big your axle is!

As I read various blogs, posts etc! People believe they can haul more weight if they increase the axle capacity. The other thing that I do not understand is why people do not weigh their RV. I weighed our truck and 5th wheel early on our adventure, and we were way over weight! Setting up an account with Cat Scales is simple and easy. —Chuck

Dear Chuck,

You are correct, you cannot upgrade the Gross Vehicle Weight Rating by adding new, heavier axles as some people think. And actually owners need to weigh their rigs by individual wheel position vs a CAT Scale as it is not uncommon for rigs to have more weight on one tire, or on one side, than the other.

The RV Safety and Education Foundation has teams that will weigh at rallies and such and some dealers are now purchasing scales as well. A CAT Scale is OK to find overall weight so they don’t go over GVWR if they can’t find a RVSEF weighing team. And you do not have to weigh the rig every time you take a trip unless you pack substantially heavier items.

So I don’t know that setting up an account with CAT Scale does much good. That’s more for over the road truckers that have a different load almost every time they hit the road and they need to weigh and have a record of it. Once a year is typically good just to verify nobody put 2,000 pounds of rocks and forgot to tell you.

