RV Daily Tips. Monday, August 1, 2022

Issue 1916

Tip of the Day

Watch in horror as this semitruck slides down the highway. Know these safe driving tips

By Nanci Dixon

What would happen if you were in the situation in the video below where a semitruck (or box truck which appears is being towed by a similar truck) was sliding straight toward you? What would you do? It would be hard enough in a car, but can you imagine trying to maneuver a 20,000- to 40,000-pound RV around a sliding truck speeding toward you on its side? This driver did an impressive job, but we can’t imagine everyone would react like this. Study the safe driving tips below so you know how to react in case anything like this happens to you.

Watch the short video and read Nanci's tips

Today’s RV review…

Note: Tony is tied up on a special project, so asked us to rerun this review from a year ago. He mentioned that a friend just picked up their inTech Terra Oasis on Saturday. Tony added, “They really haven’t changed, but they are pretty awesome.”

2021 inTech Terra Oasis Travel Trailer

In today’s column, industry insider Tony Barthel reviews the 2021 inTech RV Terra Oasis. As he reports, “This might be one of the better new trailers I’ve seen on the market in a while… and I have seen a lot of trailers. While it’s certainly not inexpensive, it seems to be a decent value for all the thought and components that have gone into its design.”

Click here

For previous RV reviews, click here.

CONTEST! Is this your RV?

Win a $25 Amazon gift certificate if today’s RV photo shows your rig

Every day we post a photo of an RV either submitted by its owner or by our editors as they move about the country.

Click here to see if your RV made it into today's issue.

Ask Dave

Dave Solberg is a leading expert in the RV industry and author of the “RV Handbook.”

I want to remodel my RV. How do I know where I can drill?

Dear Dave,

I want to do some remodeling on my RV. For example, I want to take the sofa out and add more counter space. But to do so, I will need to screw into floors and walls. My questions: How do I know where it is safe to drill? How do I avoid wiring? Is there a diagram of what’s inside the walls? … I’ve seen a lot of videos of RV remodels and people seem to just pop screws in all over the place. No one ever discusses how to do this properly and safely. Thanks! —Connie, 2017 Thor ACE 29.4

Read Dave's answer

RVelectricity ™

Why does the 30-amp plug burn up with two air conditioners?

Dear Mike,

I purchased and installed two compact SoftStartRV modules in our Dometic rooftop air conditioner units about a month ago. Until recently, we haven’t had the opportunity to test the SoftStarts using 30A service. A few days ago we stayed at a park that only had 30A service, so we tested the SoftStart by running our two 15K BTU A/C units and it worked! But, doing so caused us to pull all 30A available from the power post just to run both A/C units….

Continue reading the question and Mike's answer



• Read more of Mike's articles here.

Video of the day

22 brilliant RV hacks that will cost you less than $3!

By Cheri Sicard

Free RV hacks? You bet. Well, they’re mostly free…

None of the practical tips and RV hacks in this video will cost you more than three bucks and most of them are, indeed, free. (And who doesn’t love free?)

But don’t let the lack of cost fool you. These brilliant RV tips can still help you save time and money, and protect your RV, too.

Watch the video

Professional photographer says this tripod is best for RVers

By Nanci Dixon

I need to preface this by saying I was a professional photographer with access to everything photographic – and I mean EVERYTHING. Every lens, camera, film (in the old days), printer, computer, strobe units and tripod ever made. When I retired, for better or worse I ditched it all. I said goodbye to my camera closet and decided to use only my cell phone. The worn phrase “The camera you use is the camera you have with you” is so true. But I’ve found the perfect tripod for RVers. Continue reading.

Quick Tip

Prevent birds from stomping on your roof

If you have problems with birds on your RV roof that sometimes sounds like they’re playing football, toss up a rubber snake you bought at the dollar store and it will keep the birds away. To be environmentally friendly, attach some monofilament fishing line to its tail so you can pull it down before you head down the road. Thanks, George B.!

Recipe of the Day

Chicken Tikka Masala

by Georgane Vann from Clifton, TX

We were pleasantly surprised by this flavorful chicken tikka masala. It’s not traditional, but quite tasty. The seasonings on the chicken breasts are not overly spicy. The sauce is savory and creamy thanks to the coconut cream. Serve over steamed rice and with Naan bread for a quick weeknight meal.

Click here for the recipe

Trivia

According to Toyota, only 18 percent of American drivers know how to drive a vehicle with a “stick shift” (or manual transmission). (Do you?)

Readers’ Pet of the Day

“Heidi is a rescue West Highland White Terrier that has won our hearts. Heidi has taken over our RV as her personal domain. Her roost is our dashboard, when we park, where she has a view of the entire campgrounds. Pity the poor squirrel that crosses her path; she will literally jump the tree in pursuit.” —Michael L. Parks

